Marines Apprehend Haitian Sloop

A group of 44 Haitian migrants was apprehended in the central Bahamas on Sunday morning in a joint operation between the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the US Coast Guard.
After receiving information from a USCG aerial surveillance that a migrant vessel was spotted off Little Hawksbill Cay, RBDF patrol craft HMBS MADEIRA under the command of Lieutenant James Cox and P-45 and coxswained by Chief Petty Officer Bernard Miller were dispatched to the area to investigate. The migrants - 35 men and nine women - were discovered on a Haitian sloop shortly after 3pm approximately 1.06 nautical miles north west of the cay. The Haitian vessel made an attempt to get away, but was eventually caught and the migrants transported aboard P-45.
They were brought into the capital late on Sunday night and turned over to the Department of Immigration for further processing.
Comments
bogart 5 hours, 41 minutes ago
Excellent work RBDF and thank you again Uncle Sam.
Now that the illegal vessel and illegal persons have been captured for breeching our sovereign borders and to try to get away from apprehension by the National Bahamas Defence Forces of the Commomwealth of the Bahamas, it is time to time to take them in for questioning to identify the culprits of illegal boat operators, horrid illegal Human Trafficking, endangering lives on boat etc.
Given the massive costs of resources routed, allocated, sacrificing other areas for citizens and children to the citizens of the nation for decades, it is about time that the illegal Boat Captain and crew be identified and jail them for life. The seems regular procedure for sending all captured to the taxpayers funded Detention Centre in Nassau and sending them all back including the Illegal Boat Captain and crew to return again, imposes another, next threat of another invasion to Bahamas and is ridiculously stupid and questions the intelligence and strategy of those in charge of Defence Forces our Sovereign nation.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID