Marines Apprehend Haitian Sloop

A group of 44 Haitian migrants was apprehended in the central Bahamas on Sunday morning in a joint operation between the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the US Coast Guard.

After receiving information from a USCG aerial surveillance that a migrant vessel was spotted off Little Hawksbill Cay, RBDF patrol craft HMBS MADEIRA under the command of Lieutenant James Cox and P-45 and coxswained by Chief Petty Officer Bernard Miller were dispatched to the area to investigate. The migrants - 35 men and nine women - were discovered on a Haitian sloop shortly after 3pm approximately 1.06 nautical miles north west of the cay. The Haitian vessel made an attempt to get away, but was eventually caught and the migrants transported aboard P-45.

They were brought into the capital late on Sunday night and turned over to the Department of Immigration for further processing.