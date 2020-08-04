Senior Exec At Albany Contracts Covid-19

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

A SENIOR executive at the Albany resort has contracted COVID-19, The Tribune has learned.

According to a well-placed Tribune source, the senior executive contracted the deadly virus from a Peruvian nanny who was taking care of his and another person’s children in a residential property at Albany.

“The executive’s wife was off island and their children were over at another residence playing with some children,” the source said. “The Peruvian nanny was taking care of all of the children and she had the virus.”

The Albany executive, according to the source, went to check up on his children, came into contact with the nanny and contracted the virus. The father of the other children also tested positive for the coronavirus. The children, from both families, were tested and did not contract the virus.

“A maid came in to the residence to clean it and she is now in quarantine,” the source said. “She was quickly ushered out, but just as a precaution, she was tested and found to be negative, but was still quarantined.

“That maid then reported to her supervisor to tell him about the incident so because she came into contact with him. He, too, was tested and put into quarantine. His test result was also negative. The children were also tested and their tests came back negative.”

The three people at Albany who tested positive for COVID-19 came in contact with others on that property. In total, there are approximately 14 people currently in quarantine because of this, this newspaper was told.

Albany, located in southwestern New Providence, is the collective vision of the Tavistock Group and golfers Tiger Woods and Ernie Els. It is known to house wealthy clientele to include celebrities. The property, at first listed as a luxury residential property, is now listed as a luxury resort with rooms starting at $2,800 per night and residences starting at $5 million.

It is set on 600 oceanside acres on western New Providence.

Albany, because of its listing as a resort, remains open with guests during COVID-19 related lockdowns.

“I think Albany worked quickly to contain the spread of the virus,” said the source, continuing. “For the safety of its guests and residents, everyone who came in to contact with the nanny was tested and put into quarantine. There was no widespread cases of COVID-19 on the Albany property. Only three people have COVID-19 there.”

The source also informed The Tribune that the Peruvian nanny had a pre-existing medical condition – throat cancer. People with pre-existing medical conditions are far more susceptible to contracting COVID-19 than others.

The Tribune reached out to Jason Callender, a partner at Albany, for comment on the matter, but when this writer identified herself, Mr Callender hung up the phone. Several calls were made to Mr Callender following the disconnection, but they were all declined.

The Tribune also tried to reach Minister of Health Renward Wells and members of the COVID-19 Task Force to no avail.