As Cases Rise To 945, One Resident Urges Young People To Take It Seriously

By LEANDRA ROLLE and

TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

Tribune Reporters

AS COVID-19 cases in the country yesterday climbed to 945, an Abaco resident who has the virus says he wants young people to take it more seriously, saying it is “nothing to play around with” even for those with strong immune systems.

According to the Ministry of Health yesterday 39 new cases were confirmed in Grand Bahama, three in New Providence, Exuma recorded one and health officials said four cases were “pending”.

Meanwhile, officials said 31 people are hospitalised and there are 815 active cases.

The case numbers highlight that the virus has been far reaching across several demographics.

For his part, the Abaco resident said his experience with COVID-19 has been nothing like having the regular flu.

“It ain’t a death sentence, but it’s nothing to play around (with),” said the 21-year-old resident who requested anonymity.

“It’s nothing like the regular flu. If it’s a regular flu, you can’t take pills and it just go. But the scary part of this virus is the shortness of breath so it’s like you panicking but its nothing like the flu. It’s a terrible feeling.”

The young resident told The Tribune yesterday he thought he would have been the last person to ever contract the virus. But, his fears became a reality when he started experiencing symptoms for the virus in Abaco last month.

“I started with fever and chills, headache and sore throat,” he said. “ I didn’t know. I thought I had the flu or was getting something else.”

However, after experiencing more severe symptoms, the young local said he decided to travel to New Providence to get tested for the disease as a precautionary measure.

“I came here July 27 , got tested July 29 and the results came back Thursday gone. It was positive. I could still smell and taste, but the breathing problem, I’m still having shortness of breath because my heart beating fast too.”

Despite having no underlying health issues, the young man said he thought the virus would take his life after ending up at Princess Margaret Hospital for severe symptoms associated with the disease.

“Last night, it came down on me out of nowhere,” he said. “I felt like it was going to end me because it was the worse feeling ever. I still feeling bad because that shortness of breath was horrible. I was in the hospital from 2am this morning to 10 am.”

Asked yesterday where he thought he might have contracted the virus, he said he was not certain.

“I just don’t know. I don’t know,” he told The Tribune. “I been place to place so I really can’t say where I got it from. It’s other people who sick and catch the virus in Abaco too so I just don’t know, but I know I got it in Abaco.”

His comments come amid concerns on Abaco that there could be more infected people in the community.

According to the latest dashboard, the Abaco chain now has 28 confirmed cases.

The Tribune reported that several customs officers there had to be placed under quarantine after a worker was reportedly exposed to a COVID-19 positive patient.

According to sources, the patient, who lives in the Marsh Harbour area, tested positive for the virus earlier last week and had to be flown out to the capital. Sources close to The Tribune say officials are still awaiting the test result of the customs officer.

This also comes a week after the Tribune spoke to another local who contracted the disease after being exposed to two workers employed at Baker’s Bay resort who tested COVID positive in July.

The Abaconian, who is currently residing in the Sandy Point community, is said to be doing fine.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old resident who lives in Central Abaco maintains that none of his close relatives or friends have contracted the virus.

“I give myself fault because I didn’t know… but I glad the people who I been around ain’t catch it. I glad they ain’t catch it,” he said. “For the people who know that they are sick, just stay from around people because they infecting other people and then that’s how the virus is spread.”

“If people just come out and say ‘I sick or getting symptoms’, go get tested. Don’t wait around knowing you sick and going around people.”