‘Full’ Animal Centre Cries For Help

THE Bahamas Humane Society is at full capacity with over 400 animals in the shelter and representatives have made an appeal for donations of food and cash.

“We’re full, you know we don’t need to be that full,” BHS General Manager Percy Grant said. “You can say we’re (at) full capacity.”

He said many of the animals at BHS have been surrendered to the facility by members of the public. BHS is asking for donations for its COVID-19 campaign on Fundrazr where all the donations made will be matched up to $25,000.

In a Facebook post, BHS stated the shelter is in “desperate need for dog and cat food,” both wet and dry versions.

“The Bahamas is one of the most expensive places in the world to live. Many people live below the poverty line and due to the COVID-19 pandemic unemployment levels are soaring,” BHS said in its Facebook post. “We don’t want people to lose their beloved pets so we try and help as best we can.

“Unfortunately this isn’t always possible—we have had a huge number of surrenders over the last few months. We are a no kill shelter, primarily operating on donations—we desperately need your help.”

When contacted, Mr Grant said donations are needed to help sustain the BHS and its operations, as well as purchase shelter necessities.

He said BHS is constantly in need of food along with cleaning supplies. According to Mr Grant, BHS is a non-profit thus the society’s finances “stay in the red”.

“It is a toll on food and cleaning supplies and all of that…because we’re non-profit we are constantly in need.”

He added: “Medical supplies... that has been extremely expensive. Along with food and cleaning supplies. They are all expensive. That’s an expensive operation.”

Donations can be made online at http://fnd.us/31fJb3?ref=ab_290Wtd_sh_6HSLDiBlbRM6HSLDiBlbRM