Economist Warns Reserves Issues 'Loom' Long-Term

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamas faces a "looming problem" over the "lifeblood" of its economy if it is unable to swiftly attract significant foreign currency inflows, an economics lecturer warned yesterday.

Rupert Pinder, who lectures at the University of The Bahamas, told Tribune Business that the Central Bank-imposed restrictions on Bahamian portfolio (real estate and securities) investments abroad and the repatriation of profits (dividends) by the Canadian-owned banks had merely delayed - not prevented - these outflows from occurring.

Voicing concern that The Bahamas' external reserves, which are critical to supporting the one:one fixed exchange rate peg with the US dollar, could face a sudden "tide" of pressure once the economy is reopened, Mr Pinder echoed Central Bank governor, John Rolle's, call for "urgency" to find an alternative source of foreign exchange earnings as the tourism shutdown persists.

"In my view, they're still a claim against the foreign reserves," Mr Pinder said of the investment and profit repatriation deferrals. "As the economy opens back up, how much can you hold the tide on the repatriation of profits? At some point someone is going to want to cash in."

Mr Rolle on Tuesday said the external reserves "remain adequate to fully support the value of the Bahamian dollar fixed exchange rate, even with a sizeable reduction still expected over the remainder of 2020".

The reserves, which have hovered around the $2bn mark since the first COVID-19 lockdown was imposed in mid-March, are projected to be drawn down to around $1bn by year-end 2020 to finance The Bahamas' continued demand for imports amid the absence of replenishing foreign exchange inflows from tourism.

However, Mr Pinder expressed scepticism over the foreign reserves remaining relatively stable at around $2bn. While foreign currency outflows have been trimmed by the COVID-19 lockdown and reduced economic activity, he pointed out that The Bahamas still has to finance fuel and food imports with minimal inflows coming in.

"What it says to me is that there's still very much a level of concern over the foreign reserves," Mr Pinder. "While it's at a healthy level, a lot of it really has to do with the fact we have suspended a lot of the outflows, and a lot of it is what I call deferrals.

"The National Insurance Board repatriation of overseas investments, all of that helps to boost the reserves. But the reality is we have growing debt problems, all this deficit spending, money that has to service those debts, and even if some is denominated in local currency that is going to place some pressure on the reserves."

Mr Rolle on Tuesday hinted that the external reserves could come under significant pressure over the medium-term, especially going into 2021, if tourism did not rebound and an alternative foreign currency earnings replacement was not found.

"Monetary and fiscal policies must stay protective of the Bahamian dollar currency peg, ensuring that the external reserves are stabilised or incrementally improved during 2021," Mr Rolle said. "There is therefore an ongoing urgency to expand other foreign currency earning activity, with foreign direct investments being at the top of this list."

In response, Mr Pinder told Tribune Business: "The long and short of it all is he's doing the best he can given the climate we're in in terms of short-term measures, but what he's [Mr Rolle] saying is this problem looms in the long-run in the absence of any significant foreign exchange earnings.

"Everything he's doing right now is geared to the short and medium-term. These are just short-term measures..... We need to find a way to earn foreign exchange. We can talk about opening up the domestic economy, but the lifeblood of this economy is those foreign reserves. The domestic economy cannot function in any sustainable way in the absence of those foreign exchange earnings."

Mr Rolle disclosed on Tuesday that restrictions imposed on capital outflows had boosted the external reserves by $200m to-date, as he pledged: "Losing control of the peg is not an option.

He said the National Insurance Board's (NIB) liquidation of its overseas investment holdings, and their repatriation, had brought "in excess of $100m" in foreign currency back to The Bahamas. And the bar on dividend/profit repatriation by the Canadian-owned banks, coupled with the block on foreign portfolio investments by Bahamians, was likely to conserve up to a further $180m.

Bahamas-based commercial banks had also been given "at least $100m of excess space" to obtain foreign currency from alternative sources to the Central Bank, reducing reliance on its foreign currency reserves and its recycling of US dollar government debt issues.