Editorial: Us Cheek To Issue Travel Warning

IT takes some audacity for the United States to issue a “do not travel” alert for The Bahamas because of the risk of catching COVID-19.

Yet here we are, with the US Embassy public affairs officer explaining yesterday that “the travel advisory for The Bahamas is now Level 4 (do not travel), due to health and safety measures and COVID-related conditions”.

We should note that the US is not alone in imposing restrictions on our nation. The UK and Switzerland have both added The Bahamas to their lists of countries from which travellers have to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

What is worth noting is that both of those countries have driven down their numbers of new daily cases. We, of course, are experiencing our second wave, a surge in numbers that has resulted in the two-week national lockdown we are now under.

The US, however? It still tops the world in most cases, most deaths and more. There have now been more than five million cases in the US alone, more than a fifth of the world’s total.

In Florida, there have been more than 500,000 cases – and with the spike in The Bahamas being blamed on residents from here travelling to that state and returning, bringing the virus back with them, it begs the question, is the US State Department urging residents not to jump into the fire, but rather stay in the frying pan?

Yesterday, Florida had 7,650 new cases of COVID-19. The Bahamas had ten.

Now none of this is to say that we should be resting on any laurels – far from it. That total of ten cases is a relief compared to recent days, and we hope that continues. We know we must keep working to keep numbers to an absolute minimum. But our new cases have come from the US, it would seem, not the other way round.

We would also note that the travel advisory issued by the US warned of the dangers of crime – despite crime falling as a result of the enforcement measures such as curfews and lockdowns. Worse, some of the specific warnings are again out of date. They mention the Sand Trap as an area of concern – there’s been nothing in that area for years now.

We sincerely hope there is no part of this warning that is in any way a tit-for-tat measure in response to The Bahamas’ earlier measure of stopping commercial flights from the US.

Indeed, we hope that as neighbours and major partners, there would be understanding of any measures needed to stem the spread of the virus.

There is nothing we would like better than to see the US replicate our early success in defeating the first wave, and hopefully emulating our efforts to suppress a second wave. After all, there should be no rivalry to see who is dealing with this better – rather we should learn from one another so that we can all succeed. The only enemy here is the virus.