Nearly 400 Invasive Cane Toads Caught

NEARLY 400 cane toads have been caught as the battle against the invasive species continues.

The Bahamas National Trust in partnership with the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Environmental Health and the Best Commission have captured 392 toads as of July 21.

The species, now established in Western New Providence, is harmful to humans and even deadlier to pets, especially dogs.

Scott Johnson, science officer, Avian and Terrestrial Matters, Bahamas National Trust, told The Tribune that the species was first discovered in Lyford Cay in 2013 and has now made its way to the Old Fort Bay area.

"The cane toad task force began in 2013," Mr Johnson said. "There was a lull in the cane toad numbers at first, but numbers picked up and the task force had to be reinstituted in June 2020."

Although the task force found the toads in Western New Providence, it did a full investigation of the entire island of New Providence and found no trace of toads in other areas.

"The area that we caught them is in Old Fort Bay," said Johnson. "We found them in the plaza area not too far from Venetian West. From what we know with the toads, they were found in that area and outer wall of Charlottesville and at a lot near Windsor School.

"Before locating them in the west, we went around and checked various parts of the island and found nothing there. We have only found them in that area in the western part of the island. Our find in the west includes eggs, tadpoles, adult toads."

Johnson said that the population of toads in Lyford Cay is being regularly monitored. He also said there is a strong possibility that they could have been transported to the Old Fort Bay area by landscaping, or vehicles or there is the random chance that due to the close proximity of Lyford Cay to Old Fort Bay, the toads could have just dispersed there on their own.

"These cane toads are toxic," he said. "They produce bufotoxin which is a potent toxin that affects the heart. It can be problematic to humans. And, the creatures that are most at risk are native wildlife and pets, especially dogs.

"If you see a cane toad you should not panic. You should not try to chop it with a machete either due to the bufotoxin that it will squirt. You may want to call the Department of Environmental Health or the Department of Agriculture. It is very helpful if you can take pictures and send them in so we can confirm that it is actually a cane toad because we have come out and it was just large frogs."

Mr Johnson said the cane toads are easy to catch. He said one should put on gloves and place the toads in a plastic bag. The bag, he said, should be put in the freezer for 48 hours in order to euthanize the creatures.

At this point, Mr Johnson said the chances are the task force might never fully eradicate the toads, but they will be monitored regularly.