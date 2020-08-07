Tributes Paid To Black Tuesday Veteran Effie Walkes

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party stalwart councillor Effie Walkes, famed for her role in Black Tuesday, died yesterday at the age of 96.

Ms Walkes, a political activist of her era, is known for the vital role she played in organising Black Tuesday, an event that led to Majority Rule.

PLP leader Philip "Brave" Davis, mourning the loss of one of the party's faithful soldiers in a tribute, referred to Ms Walkes as the guardian of the legacy of Black Tuesday.

"Today I mourn the passing of a freedom fighter and a significant personality in the local struggle for civil rights and social justice in the name of Effie Walkes," Mr Davis said.

"Blessed with long life and a courageous and fighting spirit, Ms Walkes was an ardent supporter of the progressive movement and is distinguished with being the only female member of the planning committee of the events that marked the iconic Black Tuesday in April 1965.

"Ms Walkes would later become the guardian of the legacy of Black Tuesday. In classic Bahamian oral tradition, Ms Walkes would be called on to tell the story of Black Tuesday for many years to come as the PLP celebrated and reflected on the journey to Majority Rule and the modern political development of The Bahamas. Ms Walkes' political activism made her a powerful and influential role model for other women in politics."

Mr Davis said like so many of the country's "freedom fighters", Ms Walkes was an unsung hero who sacrificed much in the struggle for social justice and equality. He said the country has a solemn responsibility to memorialise her life and work and defend her noble legacy.

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie remembered Ms Walkes as a "personal, political and ideological guardian" who kept him grounded during his years of leadership.

"I am equally proud of her singular legacy in the many social enfranchisement campaigns of the PLP - against racial and economic injustice; and in particular, her instrumental hand for women's suffrage, majority rule, and throughout her life, the empowerment of ordinary Bahamians," he said.

"It is well known that Effie was the only female member of the planning committee of events that marked Black Tuesday. It was her superb judgment about human and institutional dynamics that settled the PLP leadership's confidence in her. Her unique impulse was an understanding of how to amplify an idea, a moment, a person, a movement. She could be a verbal sword.

"Effie kept me grounded. There is no price that one can put to her devotion once she had decided upon you. . .May she rest in peace."

Member of Parliament for Englerston Glenys Hanna Martin touted Ms Walkes as playing an integral role in the planning of Black Tuesday. In her tribute she said Ms Walkes was brilliant and indefatigable.

"It is with a profound sense of loss and sadness that I have learned of the passing of the legendary, beautiful Effie Walkes," Mrs Hanna Martin said. "Effie Walkes was brilliant, indefatigable, hugely articulate (oftentimes with brutal frankness) and fearless. She was part of that army of men and women who courageously confronted the powerful oligarchy and boldly resisted injustice and oppression in our country.

"I came to bond with her in her latter years when she adopted me and brought me into the embrace of her wise counsel. She and I both made history when, from her wheelchair and at 93 years of age, she moved in the 53rd National General Convention my nomination for leader of the Progressive Liberal Party."

Mrs Hanna Martin said she admired Ms Walkes' "vivacious spirit".

"It is indeed a sight to see a 90 plus year old, confined to a wheelchair, ready to get up and fight yet another righteous cause," she said. "It is because of people like Effie Walkes that I love the Progressive Liberal Party. Effie was famously the only woman in the room when that historic high level meeting was held which resulted in Black Tuesday, a turning point in our political history and a forerunner to Majority Rule.

"It is reported that it was she who urged senior members to engage in radical action - something 'dramatic'. The next day the mace went flying out of the House of Assembly window shattering on the ground below where hundreds were gathered in Rawson Square."

Mrs Hanna-Martin called Ms Walkes a true patriot and the best of the best.

On January 10, 1967, both the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and the United Bahamian Party (UBP) won 18 parliamentary seats during the general election, with the remaining two going to Randol Fawkes, of the Labour Party, and Alvin Braynen, an Independent.

Both sided with the PLP, helping the party to form the first black-led government. Mr Braynen became Speaker of the House.

January 10 is now recognised as Majority Rule Day.

The events of Black Tuesday in 1965 helped pave the way for Majority Rule. During a debate in the House of Assembly on boundaries at time time, then opposition leader Sir Lynden Pindling picked up the mace, the ultimate symbol of the Speaker's authority.

He said the mace "is supposed to belong to the people of the country and the people are outside" before tossing the mace through the window to the crowd below. This helped increase the PLP's popularity helping the party gain more traction in the 1967 election.