Family Island Residents Get Together To Help Each Other

FAMILY Islanders have felt the economic pressure of COVID-19 since the borders initially closed in March—the start of the high tourism season.

In North Eleuthera, the joining of forces with neighbours and ex-pats, and their collective sheer will has kept them afloat.

For clerical assistant, Mykell Higgs, life was “tough” before all travel was stopped. Now, with tightened travel regulations, Ms Higgs is once again the sole breadwinner for a family of 10, including six children.

Buying groceries, paying a mortgage, and other bills with less than $2,000 a month quickly became a strain while living on an island that is 90 percent reliant on tourism. So, when a community-led charitable group offered the Higgs family food, water, and monetary assistance, they were overjoyed.

“I was proud. I was impressed. I was like, ‘Wow, everyone’s working together,’” Ms Higgs said. “I don’t think I would’ve made it if it wasn’t for them, to be honest.”

Briland Aid was formed by Bahamian residents and second homeowners, who combined their resources to create over 70 jobs and assist those feeling the domino effect of the global pandemic.

Directors Mark Dowley and Arki Busson joined other second homeowners to raise over $1 million to pay salaries for clean-up and restoration efforts, and much needed everyday essentials.

Over 2,500 whole chickens, 1,700 Christmas hams, and 2,200 gallons of water are delivered weekly to homes as far as Gregory Town. The community, along with local teams from the Ministry of Works, removed 50 derelict vehicles and over 50 tons of garbage and debris.

“All Arki and I did was help set up a structure for people to help themselves,” said Mr Dowley about his involvement in forming Briland Aid. “I am in awe of how people have rallied around each other and pitched in. The infectious energy created by Brilanders for Brilanders is one of the most gratifying things I have ever experienced.

“At the end of the day, it’s about one word and one word only—community, and in a community, people help each other.”

To donate or learn more about Briland Aid’s initiatives, visit brilandaid.org.