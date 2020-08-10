Family Row Ends In Deadly Shootout

Video Pinewood Gardens Shooting

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT



A MAN was fatally shot by police yesterday at Pinewood Gardens after he allegedly opened fire on officers and his mother following a heated “domestic” dispute over prayers.

Two officers were injured during the ordeal, but are expected to recover.

At Cascarilla Street where the incident unfolded, Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle told reporters the victim was behaving belligerently and seemed to take issue with his mother praying in her home. This is what sparked the incident and led his mother to call the police.

While the victim’s identity was not officially released, people familiar with him at the scene said he is Carlton Smith, a resident of Cowpen Road and father of two children.

“We had a report, this morning, of a domestic matter here in Cascarilla Street, Pinewood Gardens,” Commissioner Rolle explained yesterday.

“Family members were all at home and the mother was doing her morning prayer and one of her sons came by the residence and had some issues with her and the others and seemed to have a problem with her doing her prayers.

“She asked him to behave and he became belligerent. She in turn contacted 911 and we dispatched a team of officers here to investigate this matter.

“On arrival at the residence she took the officers inside and as she entered the room where her son was, he produced a firearm and began discharging shots at her and the officers. The officer who was leading, grabbed the mother and protected her and pulled her out of the room when he was struck by a bullet to the back.”

This officer, Constable 3637 Joey Rolle was described as a hero, who used himself as a human shield.

“I want to commend the bravery of this officer in his action this morning in preserving the life of the woman who called the police,” Commissioner Rolle continued. “But, I regret that in the process we had to take a life. And, this was done while a person was trying to take the life of my officers here today.

Commissioner Rolle went on to explain how the suspect ultimately lot his life.

“They were able to get the mother out of the house and secure her,” he said. “The suspect, her son, locked himself into the room. The officers called for assistance. After this, we had more officers respond to the scene here who attempted to get the young man to open the door which he refused.

“Officers then breached the door to the room where he was. He again opened fire on the officers and this time the officers shot him, fatally wounding him. A second officer was injured in the process. He received injuries to his leg. Both officers were taken to hospital where they are being treated by doctors and we believe from all indications that they should be okay.”

The second officer injured on the scene was Corporal 3118, Jervis Rolle, according to the Commissioner. Both officers were taken to Doctors Hospital where Commissioner Rolle said he dispatched a team to visit them and he intended to visit them himself.

At the time of the incident, Commissioner Rolle said police were unaware if the deceased was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He said this will be learned from medical reports to come in due course.

“Facts will come out in investigation,” he said. “We are at initial stages of this which is to preserve life and to preserve the scene and evidence. And, I think we have done an excellent job in that. Her Majesty’s coroner is on scene and is directing this investigation as usual. “

The Commissioner said what was of paramount concern was getting the wounded officer and the mother of the deceased to safety, which was achieved by the police.

Following the Commissioner’s statement to the media, the scene became heated when the victim’s family and the mother of his two children came to blows.

The woman, who did not want to be named, took issue with the victim’s relatives calling police to handle the incident.

Police were forced to intervene.