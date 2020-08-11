Second Covid-19 Wave Is Worse, Warns Bartlett

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Dr Frank Bartlett, the coordinator at the GB Health Services COVID-19 Task Force has revealed that patients contracting the coronavirus in the second wave are “more sicker” and are hospitalized “much longer” than those in the first wave.

He also disclosed that manning multiple sites with staff to cope with the crisis are an issue in Grand Bahama, where active COVID-19 cases are nearing 400.

Dr Bartlett gave an update on COVID-19 in Grand Bahama last Thursday during a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister in Freeport.

He said the health team has recommended an extension on the lockdown restriction that is currently in place.

“Patients in the second wave, unlike what we would have seen in the first wave of COVID in the population, are staying much longer and they tend to be much sicker,” Dr Bartlett said.



Dr Bartlett indicated that there is still a lot of things the medical profession is learning about the virus.

He said that the jury is still out concerning the reinfection of COVID-19. “(There are) some preliminary data that suggest you do have some, but it varies,” he said.

When asked about the common cold and flu, Dr Bartlett said that physicians are so COVID-sensitive now that they tend to forget that there are other possibilities. “For us, we have to remind physicians there are things others than COVID that could present - that is a challenge all over. There is not a single day that goes by - it is challenging and foremost in everyone’s minds.”