Covid-19: Ministry Of Health Headquarters Closed

The Ministry of Health headquarters is closed this afternoon after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

A Cabinet Office statement said: “. . . the Ministry of Health Headquarters on Meeting and Augusta Streets will be closed this afternoon for deep cleaning and sanitization.

“It was discovered that a member of staff tested positive for COVID-19, but has not been into work since 28th July 2020.

“The Surveillance Unit has initiated contact tracing to determine the level of exposure to employees, and all other protocols are being followed.

“Moreover, out of an abundance of caution, the Ministry of Health Headquarters remain closed until the sanitation process is completed and will reopen on Monday 17th August 2020.”