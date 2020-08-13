Frontline Police Now Fitted With Body Cams

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force has officially launched the use of body worn cameras for its first responders and front line officers.

Two-hundred officers of the Mobile Unit have been outfitted with the devices, which are a part of a kit that will include dashboard cameras.

Following the launch at Police Headquarters, Police Commissioner Paul Rolle revealed that currently 45 police officers are in quarantine for COVID-19 exposure. However, he said the number has fluctuated.

“Today what we want you to know is that yesterday we officially rolled out and launched the body worn cameras,” said Commissioner Rolle. “We have acquired some 200 of these cameras in the first instance and we have outfitted all of our officers on the front line with these cameras.

“The purpose of the camera is one, to assist us and the policy makers and decision makers with accurate accounts as we have always had questions surrounding activities. This is going to give us, hopefully, a third eye which should also help to mitigate against some of the complaints that are levied against the police. And, also to help the police officers to be accountable. We are all about accountability and I would like to know that our officers are accountable for their actions while out on patrol.”

The Axon made device is worn just at the top centre of a bullet proof vest and continuously records footage of everywhere the officer wearing it goes.

When dispatched to a scene, upon exiting the police vehicle, the officer should turn on the camera’s audio. The Commissioner said strict guidelines have been issued in regards to the use of the cameras and officers who do not use them as guidelines stipulates, will face disciplinary action.

“You cannot tamper with or shut your device off,” the Commissioner said. “There are guidelines to using them and officers must adhere to them. We have launched 200 of these body worn cameras here in Nassau and next will be Grand Bahama.”

The Commissioner also said the RBPF will soon include another form of technology to go along with the body worn cameras and dashboard cameras. This technology will be able to record everything that is said and done in the mobile units while officers are on patrol.

The body cameras can also be activated when the strobe lights atop the police car is turned on. The footage cannot be erased or edited by officers or the force IT personnel and Commissioner Rolle said it is equivalent to the black box of an aircraft. He said some of the footage can be released to the public and media depending on the circumstance, but, if a death is involved, the footage becomes the property of the Coroner.

Other technological tools to come include the Marco’s Alert system, drones in September and a full launch of the RBPF’s real time crime centre.

The Commissioner also spoke about officers’ risk of contracting COVID-19.

He said whereas every measure is taken to keep officers COVID-free, the risk is always there.

“We are following the same COVID protocols we have put in place,” said Commissioner Rolle. “I have stressed to the officers to practice social distancing, but you must bear in mind that this is policing and these are first responders and there is always that inherent risk of becoming infected. You can put everything in place and still be exposed. To date there are 45 officers in quarantine and that number fluctuates. It goes up and comes down.

“That’s just the risk, but we do everything possible to mitigate and to prevent, as much as possible, their exposure as well as the exposure of the persons we have in our custody. And, I think it is a testament when I see the reports that there is nobody in prison here that is infected. Well they came through us so that means we have done an exception job.”

In terms of lockdown duties, he said people are generally compliant with what the law stipulates.

“Overall persons are being very cooperative in terms of the lock down and there has not been much of an issue,” the Commissioner continued. “The Hub Cat and the COVID Command and Operations have been launched. You will see them out on Monday. We have had no arrests of those people who are quarantined. Persons have been pretty much cooperative. I believe there was once instance where we had gotten an alert and were trying to locate the individual.

“Yesterday (Wednesday) we tested our systems. As you know we took the Hub Cat over from the Ministry of Health and we put it on to our system. We like to do things well in the police force and so a number of persons were being called. We were testing our system to make sure it was working. So once we put the displays up on the board we were calling and making sure the system was functioning. But no, we didn’t have to arrest anyone who is in quarantine.”

In further comments Commissioner Rolle, said confidentiality is important, from the force’s standpoint, adding that officers have signed documents to maintain the same.

“There are 760 people that are being monitored right now by the Hubbcat software,” he said. “And, most of those are compliant. As soon as that person gets out of that zone, an alarm will activate in the Command Center and we will dispatch a unit to look for them.

“The orders have made it mandatory and persons understand it’s for their good and for the good of the general public. As long as we are able to maintain the confidentiality and people know their information is secured, that for us is the main thing to make sure the information is not wantonly leaked out. So the officers are working and are all required to sign the Secrecy Act and that carries a five year penalty. By and large we take it seriously.”

The Commissioner noted that there is a high volume of calls to the 311 number, meant for people to share their whereabouts with officers during lockdown. He said although the call volume is high, there are other methods available to reach officers.

“The 311 number is there,” he continued. “We have 12 numbers and we get a lot of complaints about not answering, but the truth of the matter is that is because of the volume. We have a lot of people calling and once the officers get on the telephone they have to take the information.

“We have a Whats App number as well and have asked persons to use it. Officers will respond. You don’t have to all wait on someone to pick up the phone.”