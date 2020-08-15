Philip “Brave” Davis, Dr Michael Darville Examined In Hospital

Leader of the Opposition Philip “Brave” Davis and Senator Dr Michael Danville are in hospital after being examined “out of an abundance of caution”.
A statement from Mr Davis said: “I am awaiting the doctor's report. I am satisfied with the level of care and grateful to the nurses and doctors.”
Comments
stillwaters 12 hours, 32 minutes ago
What the .........
mrsmith 12 hours, 2 minutes ago
So nature is taking care of our politician problem then? Whole new set may be in office at this rate. ‘Are in hospital after being examined’ = admitted?? Come on reporters.
joeblow 10 hours, 50 minutes ago
being examined for what-- gonorrhea? Terrible reporting!
bahamianson 2 hours, 12 minutes ago
They should not be in hospital , they should be home in quarantine. They only reason you go to hospital is because you are having a hard time breathing and may need oxygen or a ventilator. This is an abuse of power . Just because they are politicians doesn't give them privilege that the ordinary voter doesn't have.
bahamianson 2 hours, 10 minutes ago
All other bahamians with symptoms or not are quarantined in their houses until the results of the test is known. This is wrong. Why are you in observation because you sneezed? Abuse of power!!!!!
stillwaters 1 hour, 14 minutes ago
Probably came in contact with the infected ZNS reporter.......both always being interviewed by reporters.
