Food Retailer: Customers Get Increasingly Frustrated

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

A Bahamian food retailer says “the money is not adding up” as customers get increasingly frustrated at the length of time it is taking to enter and check-out of stores amid the COVID-19 restrictions.

Travarus Barrow, the Phoenix Supermarket’s general manager told Tribune Business: “A lot of people are complaining and saying that the lines are extra-long and the lanes are limited. There is just too much congestion; it should be better.

“This is very difficult, especially for the poor. They have to wait one or two hours to get into the store, and when they get into the store they have to get stuck for 45 minutes waiting to get meats and then on another line waiting for a cashier. That is a lot of pressure on people. There are so many people, you really can’t turn them away.

“You can’t turn them away because they come for service, they come to spend their money. This is a lot of pressure because there are only three days they have to shop, and everybody is all over the place from the banks to the food stores trying to get everything one time. This is a lot of pressure; we have to do something.”

Asked how revenues compare to previous Augusts, Mr Barrow replied: “The money isn’t even adding up when you look at some of the people’s faces. They are not happy. They are not pleased, so the money is not adding up.

“It doesn’t feel right and it is not about the money. People are coming in here and they are upset with all of the hectic things they have to deal with around this time. The money doesn’t add up, my brother.

“Customer service is everything,” Mr Barrow continued, “and how the people are unhappy. I know you can’t please everybody, but everybody is disgruntled. Everybody has to tow the line at the bank and then come to the food store.

“That’s a lot of pressure and you only have a short window. With the long lines, before you know it’s 7pm, and then places close and you have to be home. Gas stations, the banks and the food stores, Good Lord. They need to do something.”

Mr Barrow said that if the government extends the present lockdown for another two weeks there is “nothing I can do about it. This is out of control and it never should have gotten this far because they should have closed the borders.

“I still hear we have flights coming in and out of the country. Come on, man. With flights still coming in and out of the country how are we supposed to get control of this? It’s almost like this is intentional. It looks like it is almost intentional; let them get it. With a bunch of people bunged up all over the place, how can you deal with this? It’s like it’s intentional.”

Atwell Ferguson, Golden Gates Supermarket’s general manager, added: “Things are real busy. Compared to last year, definitely it [sales] is way better than last year because of the pandemic.” He added that last Friday had made up for the “couple of days” he missed last week.