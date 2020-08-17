Grand Bahama Lockdown Extended

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced the extension of Grand Bahama’s lockdown for seven days.

The lockdown on that island began on July 23.

During his national address Monday night, Dr Minnis said: “I am pleased and personally relieved to say that health officials are beginning to see progress in Grand Bahama. They have recommended a continuation of the present level of restrictions to control and slow the spread of COVID-19 on the island. As such the present lockdown restrictions will continue in respect of Grand Bahama for a period of seven days.”

Dr Minnis also announced that visitors entering the country must produce a COVID-19 negative test result that is at least five days old, revising the previous ten day requirement.

His announcement came as he said officials have taken a “localised” approach to the COVID-19 crisis based on health indicators and risk criteria.

The first category includes islands that are without a lockdown but that are required to follow social distancing protocols. These islands, Dr Minnis said, have been assessed by health professionals and are deemed to have minimal risk because of their lack of cases and the lack of suspected activity. Islands in this category include Mayaguana, Inagua, Chub Cay, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay, Long Island, Rum Cay and Ragged Island.

The second category are islands considered to have high risk based on indicators.

Dr Minis said: “These islands are presently under current restraints found in Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Pandemic Lockdown Order 2020.”

As for the third category, he said: “The health professionals have found it necessary based on the present indicators to recommend that a third category be designated. This would reflect islands where critical risk in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic exists. This would warrant greater restrictions to fight the pandemic than are presenting found under the (lockdown order). Based on the number of new cases and other indicators regularly reported on by the Ministry of Health, we are all aware that the two islands in the most grave of situations are New Providence and Grand Bahama.”

Dr Minnis said officials have made progress with its contact tracing programme since a Contact Tracing Command Centre was established at the Melia hotel last month.

“Health officials are getting closer to identifying all cases and contacts,” he said. “By identifying all cases and contacts this will help to bring the virus under control.

“On Grand Bahama, 87 percent of COVID-19 confirmed cases have been contacted and are being monitored, and 80 percent of contacts of COVID-19 cases have been identified.

“On New Providence, 82 percent of the COVID-19 confirmed cases have been contacted and are being monitored, and 80 percent of contacts of COVID-19 cases have been contacted.”