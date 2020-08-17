Hospitalised Davis Says ‘Thank You’ For Prayers

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

Opposition leader Philip “Brave” Davis gave his thanks to supporters last nights for their prayers after testing positive for COVID-19.

Yesterday, the PLP leader confirmed his COVID status, adding that he is currently being treated in hospital for the infectious disease. “This last six weeks, more than 1,000 Bahamians have learnt they test positive for the COVID virus,” Mr Davis said in an audio statement. “This morning I learnt the same thing. I am in hospital receiving excellent care. My family and I thank you for the many prayers and well wishes we have received. We all owe a debt of gratitude to the nurses, doctors and health care workers who are working day and night. Please include them in your prayers also.”

Noting that “brighter days” are ahead for the country, Mr Davis also called on the Bahamian people to be each other’s brothers and sisters’ keeper during these difficult times.

“One of the greatest strengths as a people is how we care for each other. Let’s find new ways to do this now,” he continued.

“Look out for your neighbors. Buy an extra bag of groceries for a family that might be struggling. Checking in on someone you know needs support. Remember that we are blesses with God’s grace. I know brighter days are ahead for all of us.”

Mr Davis’ statement comes after it was revealed over the weekend that he and Senator Dr Michael Darville were in hospital after being examined by medical doctors there.

At the time, the PLP leader did not say why they were being examined, only saying the move was “out of an abundance of caution.”

He said: “I am awaiting the doctor’s report. I am satisfied with the level of care and grateful to the nurses and doctors.”

It is not clear if Dr Darville has tested positive for the disease or if he remains in hospital.

Earlier this month, the opposition leader and Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis travelled over several islands to survey the damage and assess the needs of those impacted by Hurricane Isaias.

Last week, Dr Minnis and Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest voluntarily entered self-quarantine “out of an abundance of caution” after an employee at the Cecil Wallace-Whitfield Centre tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cable Beach centre, which houses both the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Finance, was shut down for deep cleaning and sanitisation and is expected to re-open today.