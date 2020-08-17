Virus-Free Islands Happy After Curfew Lifted

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

RESIDENTS of islands that have remained COVID-19 free are happy to know they can once again move around as curfew has been lifted on certain islands.

Spanish Wells, Inagua, Mayaguana, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay, Long Island, Chub Cay, Rum Cay and Ragged Island no longer have their movement restricted between the hours of 10 pm and 5 am.

The Tribune spoke to residents of several of these islands who weighed in on once again having the ability to move freely 24-hours a day seven days a week.

“Sailor” from Spanish Wells said he cannot imagine why Spanish Wells was put on lock down in the first place.

“We don’t have no COVID here,” he said, requesting to be referred to by this alias. “Spanish Wells is the cleanest place on earth. We are only so big. Why would you want us lock down in the first place? I might as well tell you, no one had me on no lock down.

“To answer your question, yes, I am glad that we have officially been excluded from such a thing, but truthfully I don’t see why we were included. We are free people. No boundaries. Stop locking us up if there is no reason. Leave the lock up or lock down for those Nassau people. They have COVID and some other things.”

Cecil Cartwright, a Long Islander, too, does not like the lockdown but is happy to have the restrictions removed.

“We are very law abiding here in Long Island,” Mr Cartwright said. “We did what we were supposed to do even though we really don’t have any COVID cases here like that to spread. I know we are glad to know if we need to move around we can do so now within the law. So that is good and we appreciate that.

“Long Island is a big place so if you get stuck on one side you have to stay there until morning. I would hope our MP, Adrian Gibson, had something to do with that. He is a good MP so far. So I say thanks to him for getting us out of lockdown.”

Inagua, known for its salt and home of the national bird, the flamingo, was also excluded from the COVID-19 preventative measure of lock down. This preventative measure is the recommendation of the COVID-19 Task Force to the Prime Minister, the Competent Authority.

“I mean we had our little scare, but for the most part nothing is widespread here,” said Cynthia Nixon. “I am happy that the prime minister did this for us. There was no reason for us to be locked down, but I understand he is trying to keep all of us safe from catching this COVID thing. I appreciate him for doing that.

“People are carrying the prime minister dead hard, but I think he is doing a good job with his medical team. He is not only looking out for Nassau, but all of us …. All of the Bahamas citizens. He needs to be encouraged. God will not put on him more than he can bear. This COVID disease will soon pass.”

The country is on its second lock down with only banks, pharmacies and food stores opened three days a week. The prime minister, who is currently in quarantine, is set to address the nation tonight at 8 pm.