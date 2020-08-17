Zns Will Continue As Usual, Says Tv Chief

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

CHAIRMAN of the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas Fred Gotlieb said it will be business as usual concerning news production at the agency, despite the building’s closure due to COVID-19 exposure.

The BCB, home of the national station, ZNS, sent out a statement over the weekend revealing the headquarters would be closed due to a staff member testing positive for the virus.

The statement read: “The Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas (aka ZNS) Headquarters in New Providence, announces for general information that the Corporation will be closed for deep cleaning and sanitization today, Saturday, August 15th, 2020.

“It has come to executive management’s attention that a staff member took the test and has tested positive.

“Out of an abundance of caution of staff, all necessary COVID-19 exposure procedures with respect to the corporation’s headquarters buildings are being observed.

“We will resume operations on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the usual time.”

Although the statement said the return to “normalcy” will resume today, the newly appointed chairman said it’s all up to the Ministry of Health to give management the “green light” for staff to return to the building.

“As far as when we go back (into the building) what I have stipulated is that we will be entirely dependent on when the Ministry of Health determines that it is okay for the employees to back to work,” the chairman said.

“Right now the building, and the affected areas, are being sanitized and cleaned. I don’t want to say what the Ministry of Health does or will do, but I assume they will do what they deem is appropriate in the nature of what we are dealing with.

“And, the contact tracing is being carried out by the Ministry of Health. In such time when the Ministry of Health gives the green light for the employees to return then we will do so. In the meantime, every effort is being made to continue to serve as far as providing news to the public is concerned.”

As news is the thrust of business at the corporation, Mr Gotlieb said all stops are being pulled out for the product to remain in continuity. He stressed this point as many citizens of this country rely heavily on ZNS’ radio and television product, especially those living in the Family Islands.

“Definitely everything is being done to make sure that the news continues. We are going to rely to some extent on our Northern Services Division and they will have to augment that,” the chairman continued. “And, yes, that is the intention to keep news flowing. It’s a service that the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas feels obliged to provide and it needs to continue.”

The Northern Service is under the management of Deputy General Manager, Darren Meadows, who is well skilled in technical and production areas of the Corporation. Last year, during Hurricane Dorian coverage, ZNS’ Northern Service carried the brunt of the Corporation’s national broadcasts.