Normal Operating Hours For Commercial Banks, Insurance Companies, Brokers And Agents

The Office of the Prime Minister wishes to advise that commercial banks, insurance companies and brokers and agents have been permitted to operate from 8am to 5pm, as needed, to allow residents to make the necessary preparations for a developing weather system.
These institutions may operate effective Wednesday 19 August 2020 until further notice. This applies to all islands of The Bahamas.
The public is reminded to practice the following COVID-19 prevention guidelines:
• wear a face mask when you leave home;
• keep your distance, at least 6 ft from others;
• wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;
• cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and
• clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remote controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.
Do your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Comments
Sickened 6 hours, 52 minutes ago
Someone in his party is setting him up for failure. There's no way a sane person would have locked everything down like that with no notice. Pure insanity.
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 25 minutes ago
if we gonna play the hurricane card. We need car parts to get our cars working in the event we need to evacuate
Clamshell 5 hours, 17 minutes ago
... ever try to drive off an island? 🤣😎
trueBahamian 4 hours, 39 minutes ago
Look, the man just allow you to get food and medicine, don't push him on car parts. Next thing you know he returns to the lockdown.
The hurricane hit yesterday. It was hurricane "Pissed Off People".
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 49 minutes ago
you right. I'll sit here and eat my potato chips and be happy
Honestman 6 hours, 20 minutes ago
Seems as though the PM has isolated himself from those in Cabinet who could give him proper perspective on pandemic planning. Monday's ill conceived total lock down with no warning says to me that he is trying to handle this on his own. This is a recipe for disaster.
birdiestrachan 5 hours, 58 minutes ago
"UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE" herein lies the problem the PM can change this at the drop of a hat. this is frightening.
trueBahamian 4 hours, 31 minutes ago
He seems bipolar with these orders. Maybe the man was off his meds Monday night.
To keep it respectful, leadership is key in times of crisis. A steady hand, a confident voice and the appearance of a vision beyond the horizon is what people need to see and hear from their leader. In his private circles, his fear, his concerns, his frustration can be heard. But, to a nation, he has to rise above what breaks the average man. A leader has to inspire his people and give them hope. Mr. PM, if you have it within you, listen to the words and follow the actions of great leaders around the world. In the times of crisis, great leaders emerge and weak ones fall.
