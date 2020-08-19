Normal Operating Hours For Commercial Banks, Insurance Companies, Brokers And Agents

The Office of the Prime Minister wishes to advise that commercial banks, insurance companies and brokers and agents have been permitted to operate from 8am to 5pm, as needed, to allow residents to make the necessary preparations for a developing weather system.

These institutions may operate effective Wednesday 19 August 2020 until further notice. This applies to all islands of The Bahamas.

The public is reminded to practice the following COVID-19 prevention guidelines:

• wear a face mask when you leave home;

• keep your distance, at least 6 ft from others;

• wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

• cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

• clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remote controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.

Do your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.