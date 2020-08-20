Editorial: Does The Prime Minister Have A Plan?

IN just four words, former Health Minister Dr Duane Sands shows the problem with our current approach to tackling COVID-19: “What is the plan?”

The saddest thing is that it’s not easy to give an answer. First of all, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis continues to resist direct questioning from the press – something he’s not done often since the resignation of Dr Sands.

After all, had Dr Minnis taken questions at the end of his national address, the first question would likely have been how are people supposed to get food, water and medicine if they don’t have any.

The second reason it is hard to identify a plan is that as soon as new measures were put in place, the government did a U-turn.

In fact, the new regulations give more freedom than those in place before the national address – with the curfew extended and more days for shopping. How have we gone from total lockdown to less restrictive than the day before the lockdown? It’s hard to see a pattern to the government’s actions.

Dr Sands is candid in his assessment of the attempted total lockdown – saying it will be “infinitely more difficult for the government now to win the public confidence again”. After all, some senior figures spoke out with assurance that there would be no such lockdown – showing themselves to be, at best, out of the loop.

“People were pd off,” said Dr Sands. “People were angry that they were forced into a position where they didn’t have the opportunity to do what responsible people do.”

That’s the heart of it. Had the people been given the chance to prepare, there would have been discontent, but not the feeling of betrayal that came with an immediate shutdown.

The question has to be what is the purpose of the lockdown – what is it being used to accomplish? And the next question has to be what are the consequences of that decision in how it affects the people?

The revised rules announced that NIB would start issuing cheques again, for example, but it took a follow-up statement to announce that the banks would be open so people could pay them into their accounts.

It does make you wonder who Dr Minnis is listening to. Indeed, we hear a number of his Cabinet colleagues were uneasy about the amount of consultation ahead of his national address.

Dr Sands says that one thing that needs to be done is to apologise. He’s right, but that’s not enough on its own. Whoever Dr Minnis listened to ahead of his national address, he needs to add some wiser heads to that group too, who would have warned him of the problems he ran headlong into.

It also wouldn’t hurt to start pulling some economic rabbits out of the hat – to give people a glimpse of hope for what comes after the pandemic. Because there needs to be a plan for that – and people need to be able to plan for their own part in that future.

It’s often said that we are in this together – so treat us like adults so we can truly be together in dealing with this.

So many U-turns we’re going in circles

Had enough of U-turns? Well, here’s another.

A few weeks ago, Labour Director John Pinder said that unemployment “will not necessarily increase” due to the recent lockdown. Now? He’s predicting more job layoffs in the coming weeks.

Everyone could – and indeed many did – have told him that more job losses would be coming. We’re not sure what dreamland he was operating in.

Now, he’s saying “a silver lining is behind these dark clouds”. Yes, Mr Pinder, that’s nice, but if you could tell us what to do about the clouds, that would be helpful.