Mp Hank Johnson Tests Positive For Covid-19

CENTRAL and South Eleuthera MP Hank Johnson is in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.
In a statement from Mr Johnson, posted on the Free National Movement’s Facebook page on Thursday, the MP said he received his positive result on Wednesday, August 19.
“I am currently hospitalised in New Providence,” Mr Johnson’s statement said.
“I thank the medical staff for their skilled and detailed care of me and all the Bahamians battling this illness. Please keep me and all those in our country afflicted with COVID-19 in your prayers.”
PLP leader Philip “Brave” Davis and PLP Senator Michael Darville are also both in hospital with COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, the country had 1,531 confirmed cases of the disease, 22 related deaths and 61 cases in hospital.
Comments
rodentos 54 minutes ago
in most countries they admitted that there are about 30x so many cases than the official numbers. So you can be assured that there are already like 30.000-40.000 covid cases in the Bahamas, just 97% are asymptomatic.
thephoenix562 44 minutes ago
And you know this is true.How?
ISpeakFacts 41 minutes ago
Antibody tests! Something this country will never have because our "leaders" in power are as dumb as they come!
Clamshell 16 minutes ago
A friend on Eleuthera tells me Mr. Johnson has been glad-handing up and down the island and hosting parties, etc. Good grief. Pray for them, as the hospital that island has been promised for decades is still a vacant lot.
