Mp Hank Johnson Tests Positive For Covid-19

CENTRAL and South Eleuthera MP Hank Johnson is in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement from Mr Johnson, posted on the Free National Movement’s Facebook page on Thursday, the MP said he received his positive result on Wednesday, August 19.

“I am currently hospitalised in New Providence,” Mr Johnson’s statement said.

“I thank the medical staff for their skilled and detailed care of me and all the Bahamians battling this illness. Please keep me and all those in our country afflicted with COVID-19 in your prayers.”

PLP leader Philip “Brave” Davis and PLP Senator Michael Darville are also both in hospital with COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, the country had 1,531 confirmed cases of the disease, 22 related deaths and 61 cases in hospital.