Grand Bahama Food Distribution Programme Expanded With Urban Renewal

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

AS applications for food assistance have increased, Minister of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson said the government has expanded its food distribution programme with the help of Urban Renewal.

On Friday, he stated that 2,000 vouchers are being distributed at the Urban Renewal Centres in the five constituencies in Grand Bahama to help address delay issues.



The five centres are Seahorse Village for East Grand Bahama; Beaconsfield for Marco City; Murchinson Avenue for Pineridge; Lewis Yard opposite the Mermaid Hole, Central Grand Bahama, and EMR at Praise the Lord for West Grand Bahama.

Senator Jasmine Darius, Deputy Director of UR, said they are pleased to partner with the food distribution programme. She said centres are open from 9am to 5pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

“We will be distributing vouchers and we want to remind residents to wait until they are contacted,” she said.



Mr Thompson reported that to date the Feed GB programme has assisted some 7,754 households. “This represents over 30,000 residents who have benefitted and received vouchers through the programme,” he said.



On Thursday, he said, 1,000 vouchers were distributed through the programme’s five designated distribution centres in Freeport.

The minister said the feeding programme is in keeping with government's mandate to provide emergency food assistance to vulnerable Bahamians and residents impacted by COVID-19.

He said the GB Food Task Force through the Feed GB programme will continue to assist those in need, adding that vouchers are being distributed throughout communities every day at the centres at Reach Out Ministries, Salvation Army, the Red Cross, Jubilee Cathedral, and Calvary Temple Church.

Applicants who have not yet received any vouchers should be contacted by telephone or text and told when and where to collect their vouchers, Mr Thompson said.

“I want to thank Grand Bahama for their patience. This increase in distribution centres will assist in ensuring that residents receive their vouchers. We know residents have been applying and calling to find out when they will receive it.

“With the additional centres at Urban Renewal, we believe they will now be able to get their vouchers in a much quicker fashion. We encourage those in need to register at www.feedgb.com,” he said.

Other local grocers have been added to the food voucher list, including Stop N Shop, Kross Town Convenient Store, and West Town, in addition to Solomon’s Wholesale, Sawyer Fresh Market, and Express Food Mart.



Minister Thompson indicated that the GB Food Task Force, in keeping with the National Task Force, has also implemented the needs-based programme to help identify most vulnerable. He explained that persons will be placed in the category of either most vulnerable, moderately vulnerable, and least vulnerable to receive assistance, weekly, every other week, or once per month, respectively.

There is a three-step process for applicants - registration, verification of the information, and approval, he noted. “Once approved you are assigned a centre, which will contact you with a date and time to pick up the voucher, and persons are required to present their ID,” he said.



Mr Thompson said the digital wallets are also being utilised through their partnership with GB Port Authority through the use of the new Kanoo App. “We intend on expanding that and using other digital wallets to assist residents,” he added.



He also noted that discussions were started with Agriculture Minister Michael Pintard and other MPs about a programme to assist local fishermen, meat and livestock producers. Through that programme, people would receive vouchers for local fish, livestock, fruits and vegetables.

Persons experiencing a delay in receiving their voucher should contact the help desk WhatsApp at 727- 2473 or email feedgrandbahama@gmail.com.