Ub North Working To Help Youngsters Rebuild Homes

THE University of the Bahamas North, in partnership with HEART 9/11 of the United States, has launched a Pre-Apprentice Programme to train young individuals with skills in roofing and carpentry, while helping to rebuild homes on Grand Bahama destroyed by Hurricane Dorian.

The eight-week programme – which is being facilitated by the UB’s Continuing Education & Lifelong Learning division - started last week with some 17 participants who were selected from among 120 candidates.

UB North vice president Dr Ian Strachan; Leterah Munnings, assistant director of Continuing Education & Lifelong Learning; Bill Keegan, of Heart 9/11; and Bishop Sidney McIntosh of Revelation Faith Church, announced the programme’s launching during a press conference via Zoom early this week.

Heart 911 is a disaster emergency aid response team that was formed following the World Trade Centre attacks in New York. It consists of retired persons of the FDNY, NYPD, PAPD, and NYC Building Trades, and its mission is to respond to natural and man-made disasters, rebuild infrastructure in hard-hit areas, and recover by training for individuals to rebuild their communities.

According to Mr Keegan, participants were taught mathematics and trained in OSHA 10 (basic construction safety) during their first week in the classroom. “This is our second week and we are now out in the field where they will begin to rebuild homes,” he said.

Participants will receive a stipend of $325 per week. Trainees will spend time receiving hands-on training from the HEART 9/11 volunteer carpenters by building roofs supplement the classroom/woodshop training in measurement, engineering, safety, and technical skills. At the end of the 8-week program, the Pre-apprentices must pass a written and technical test before becoming certified.

Mr Keegan said Heart 9/11 is committed to the programme. They came to the Bahamas in response to Hurricane Dorian, first assisting with rebuilding in Abaco, and also in Grand Bahama.

“We, now being retired, want to share…skills and experiences with others who are suffering through disasters of their own, such as we did following 911,” he said, explaining that it was important not only to respond but to train people so they would be ready to respond if another storm hit the island.

They were able to partner with Rise for Hope, which decided to fund Heart 9/11, along with the Templeton Religion Trust Fund. They met with the UB leadership, who also saw the benefit of the programme. A relationship was also formed with Revelation Faith Church who also came on board, with Leroy Noel, one of the contractor instructors.

“This has been an incredible relationship with all our partners…and we are looking forward to the success programme,” he said.

Dr Ian Strachan said UB North is proud and honoured to be partners in such a “transformational initiative.”

“All the organizations that have reached out to GB and Abaco in this time of greatest need, have truly renewed my faith in humanity because of their selflessness and generosity, and love for their neighbour that they have shown. And Heart 9/11 epitomizes that. It was borne out of tragedy and driven by love and service, and have reached out beyond borders of the US to pay it forward in a way that is a winning formula because it focuses on bringing and restoring hope, rebuilding lives and also on empowering people by giving them skills they need to be able to help themselves and find gainful employment,” he said.

Dr Strachan said UB is honoured to be able to play a part in helping to rebuild GB and Abaco. “There was no question about whether we would support this, just a matter of how we would find a way to play a part to facilitate this training, and we are very pleased to join hands with other civic leaders who are apart of this process,” he said.

Bishop Sidney McIntosh said that Dorian was very destructive, and commended Heart9/11 for taking a leap of faith to help them rebuild. “This organization is full of heart and is a family-oriented movement, and because of their initiative and love, we are able to establish this programme…that will help young men and women who want to develop themselves,” he said.

He was also very pleased that UB decided to partner and facilitate the programme. “We are hoping with great anticipation it goes in Abaco, Bimini, and the other northern parts so the Bahamas will be able ready if something like this was to happen again.”