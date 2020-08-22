Department Of Inland Revenue Exuma Office Closes Temporarily After Staff Member Tests Positive For Covid-19

The Department of Inland Revenue (DIR) wishes to advise the public that its Exuma Office is temporarily closed for deep cleaning and sanitizing following a staff member testing positive for COVID-19. Business owners are reminded that access to services is still readily available online and through their Customer Service Call Center.

The DIR implemented its COVID-19 response plan Friday when the positive result was reported. The Ministry of Health Surveillance Unit was contacted to initiate an assessment and contact tracing and all national COVID-19 protocols are being followed to ensure the health and safety of staff.

“Our prayers are with the entire staff body and the people of Exuma, who we continue to serve remotely,” said Gaynell Rolle, Acting Controller of Inland Revenue.