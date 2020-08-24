Hard Lockdown 'No Longer Recommended' For New Providence, Commercial Activity From 31st August

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced that a hard lockdown is no longer recommended for New Providence and, from Monday 31st August, many businesses will be able to resume activity.

Speaking at a joint press conference with the Ministry of Health, Dr Minnis said last Monday’s lockdown decision for New Providence was taken on the data available at that time. He said Bahamians then contacted him to say they needed more time and “we listened”.

The Prime Minister said that the current provisions will remain in place on New Providence until 5am on Monday, 31st August, then:

• Restaurants can provide outdoor dining, curbside and takeaway

• The Fish Fry can provide curbside and takeaway

• Hardware stores to continue as usual

• Other retailers can provide curbside and delivery

• Offices can operate with physical distancing

• Exercise will be allowed from 5am-9am.

