Hard Lockdown 'No Longer Recommended' For New Providence, Commercial Activity From 31st August

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced that a hard lockdown is no longer recommended for New Providence and, from Monday 31st August, many businesses will be able to resume activity.
Speaking at a joint press conference with the Ministry of Health, Dr Minnis said last Monday’s lockdown decision for New Providence was taken on the data available at that time. He said Bahamians then contacted him to say they needed more time and “we listened”.
The Prime Minister said that the current provisions will remain in place on New Providence until 5am on Monday, 31st August, then:
• Restaurants can provide outdoor dining, curbside and takeaway
• The Fish Fry can provide curbside and takeaway
• Hardware stores to continue as usual
• Other retailers can provide curbside and delivery
• Offices can operate with physical distancing
• Exercise will be allowed from 5am-9am.
– More news to come.
Comments
ISpeakFacts 9 minutes ago
Hubert "Idiot" Minnis: I am happy to tell you that the health team sees positive trends developing regarding the situation in New Providence, at this time, a hard lockdown is no longer recommended for New Providence.
He says this while New Providence is clearly surging, has a lack of ICU beds, and the deaths are rising with each passing day! Major lockdown one week and reopening the next? Like usual HE is clueless and is reopening the country once again without a proper plan. Also did anyone else see those OUTRAGEOUS "recoveries and deaths" numbers given by Dahl-Regis??? Now it is more than obvious that the numbers are FAR from accurate!
17 deaths, only 14 new cases and nearly FOUR HUNDRED recoveries in the past 24-48 hours??? SOMEONE IS LYING!
