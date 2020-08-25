Toni Braxton Inspires With Unusual Skincare Routine

By ALESHA CADET

Tribune Features Reporter

acadet@tribunemedia.net

From naming her wigs, to using unorthodox objects to help complete her makeup look, R&B superstar Toni Braxton certainly caught the attention of many women when she revealed her beauty secrets to Vogue during a recent video tutorial.

“It works for me”, the singer repeatedly said as she took viewers through her daily regimen. She began by describing herself as a “simple girl” who enjoys going to stores like CVS and Walgreens for products to wash her face.

After washing her face and giving her wig, which she nicknamed “Samantha”, a shout-out, she went on to share her moisturiser of choice and the process of applying it to her face. It was just after setting her eye cream that we got a first glimpse of a personal device that most of us do not associate with skincare.

"This thing right here, OK, I'm going to be honest, it’s a vibrator. But I call it a ‘face tingler’. It tingles the muscles in my face and gets them activated and working. I haven't used it on anything else other than my face, OK? Just FYI, I just take this; it has got this little ball here, which is perfect sometimes. I just put it in the freezer and it is really cold. I just kind of rub it and it just activates all those muscles, gets 'em together. We are working today, we are gonna be cute today. Under my eyes are really important to me. It tells your age a little bit,” said Toni describing the process.

In response to the singer’s unique beauty tip, one Bahamian woman told The Tribune: “I thought it was funny but cute, because Toni is so quirky and cute. She is 52 and flawless, so maybe we can learn a thing or two from her. Keep in mind she is doing a video with no filter whatsoever and her skin was flawless.”

Another reader said: “I love that she lets us in on the secret; she didn’t have to, but she did. She is confident in her beauty and it shows. Who would have thought Toni Braxton is out here putting a d*o to her face as a part of her skincare regimen; not me for sure. I am just here for how flawless she looks in her 50s; that is goals right there. After seeing the clip, I watched the entire video and noted down some tips myself.”

Many women have been learning how improve on their makeup application while in quarantine these past few months. Some even took it as far as starting blogs and YouTube channels. Like many other celebrity women, Toni said she enjoys doing her own makeup.

“I love doing my own makeup; it kind of relaxes me. I always had makeup artists when I’m doing shows and things like that, but they kinda just have everything in place for me and let me play with it, and then they clean it up. I kinda learned how to do my own makeup when I did Broadway,” the singer said.

“I never used to wear lashes when I first came out in the business in the ‘90s. I thought they were completely uncomfortable, but then I learned about Brigitte Bardot and her lashes were everything. And I simply just take the end of a brush and just kind of put it on.”

Other celebs who have shared their beauty secrets during quarantine have included Rihanna, Mariah Carey,US CongresswomanAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Olympic gymnast Simon Biles, Alicia Keys, Naomi Campbell, ‘Vampire Diaries’ star Kat Graham, and many others.