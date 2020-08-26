Fined $500 For Assisting In Theft

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 28-year-old man who admitted helping another man steal a weed whacker from a yard cleaner last month was fined $500 yesterday.

Danrico Carey appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes after he was accused of stealing the gardening tool from Saint Vylard Simeon while the man was walking on the side of the street on June 20.

At the time, Mr Simeon told officers he was walking on Saint Vincent Road when a silver vehicle pulled up alongside him and a person exited the car. Mr Simeon said the person then pushed him to the ground from behind before grabbing the $700 weed whacker and jumping back in the vehicle which then drove off.

The court heard officers arrested Carey a short time later. He was then taken to the Carmichael Road Police Station where he admitted to driving the car that pulled up next to Mr Simeon that day. In his interview with police, Carey claimed he was riding with one of his “boys” who was the one who pushed the complainant down and snatched the weed whacker from him.

Carey said after his friend stole the gardening tool, he dropped him off and then sold the weed whacker to a person in the Big Pond area for $200. According to the prosecution, officers were able to retrieve the weed whacker and return it to its rightful owner.

Yesterday, Carey pleaded guilty to the single count of robbery and was fined $500. If he fails to pay the fine, he will spend three months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.