Mixed Views On Reopening Plans

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

THE business community had mixed reaction yesterday to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ announcement of an ease in lockdown restrictions starting next week.

Arawak Cay vendors previously complained about getting shafted by the government during the first wave of the pandemic, after they were the first to be ordered closed and the last to reopen only to be abruptly shut down again. Lillian Larrimore-Smith, vice president of the Arawak Cay Vendors Association, said they are happy about the news.

“We are actually having a meeting (today),” Ms Larrimore-Smith said. “We have also been meeting over the past several weeks. We have some plans, we are going to set up a one day training session for vendors and staff.

“We’re excited and have no problem with the curbside and take out only because in the past, when we had to close, we had some infractions with several of the restaurants in terms of outside dining and the crowds. And, so we are going to train our people in a better way and after that we will contact the Prime Minister’s Office to request that we get outdoor dining.”

Effective August 31, New Providence restaurants can provide outdoor dining, curbside service, take-away and delivery. However, both the Fish Fry and Potter’s Cay Dock will only be allowed to offer curbside, takeaway and delivery.

Construction activities and hardware stores will continue as usual while other retailers will be permitted to offer curbside and delivery services.

Dr Minnis also said offices and other businesses will be permitted to operate with physical distancing restrictions.

Like the Arawak Cay vendors, the grooming and beauty industry took a serious blow, being closed down for up to about four months. The industry was briefly reopened last month, before soon being shut down again in early August like most of the commercial sector.

Proprietor of Johnson’s Barber and Beauty Salon Trevor Johnson said he can’t get excited until he sees the specifics of the reopening plan.

“Well I don’t know if I should rejoice about businesses being opened right now,” said Mr Johnson. “The thing is the Prime Minister never really stipulated beauticians and barbershops in these businesses (set to reopen). He just said most businesses or some businesses. I am not going to get all excited and be presumptuous and get my staff out and open our doors and then get cited by police and have to close down.

“I think the PM is supposed to address us again (soon). Hopefully he is more specific on what type of businesses are to be opened then. Things are really rough out here and our industry really needs to get back to work. We were good to go when we finally got the green light to work. Now we are shut down again. Let’s hope we get some good news, soon.”

Sandra Bullard, of Bijon Event Planners, has seen her business come to a screeching halt because of COVID-19. She is hopeful that she can have some normalcy again, businesswise.

“I am very happy to know that as of next week we can be doing at least some business in this country,” Ms Bullard said. “I see where the competent authority says there can be 20 people at social gatherings on Family Islands. I am hoping that we, here, in New Providence will soon be afforded the same opportunity. That’s where people like me can get some work in.

“It’s been a very hard road for these past months. I appreciated the Prime Minister’s address on Monday. I think as Bahamians we can all breathe a sigh of relief. All we have to do is practice social distancing, wearing our masks and washing our hands. If we practice this, we will be good.”