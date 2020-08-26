Police Release Sketches Of Suspected Rapists

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

POLICE have released sketches of three suspected rapists and are appealing to the public for information leading to their arrests.

ASP Audley Peters confirmed to The Tribune yesterday that the suspects are wanted for separate incidents which occurred between May and August. However, he was tight-lipped about the details of the offences.

Their names, ages, and last known addresses are unknown but a sketch and description of the men were provided on their wanted posters.

All of them are of medium build with a dark brown complexion. Two were around 5’9” to 5’10” in height while one was described as being 5’10”.

Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle announced last month that the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Sexual Offences Unit had recorded 83 cases between January to June, representing a 14 percent decline from the year prior. The numbers were outlined in the force’s mid-year report.

Last year, there were 96 sexual offences recorded for the specified period.