Restaurants Happy To Reopen – But Say Revenue Will Be Halved

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

Restaurants are “excited” to be able to reopen on August 31, but the restrictions still means more than half in revenue losses.



Jacques Carlino, owner/operator of the Blue Sail Bar & Grill, Sandyport, told Tribune Business yesterday that he is “extremely excited” about the news to reopen his restaurant. Mr Carlino also said: “We are a bit surprised because COVID-19 cases are high, I thought that they would allow restaurants to open with just the takeout, but I believe we are the best place in Nassau for dining out for outdoors especially. I am 150 percent confident that I’m following the protocols to a tee and I am extremely proud. I am having a meeting this week with my staff so we can go over all of our protocols and tightening them as well.”

Mr Carlino added: “I’m extremely excited but I know all businesses must be champions of the health protocols now.”



Mr Carlino also said he projects at least a 50 percent revenue loss versus what he would normally make having been limited to just curbside, takeaway and outside dining for the time being. He added: “We feel it is going to drop by more than 50 percent, when we reopened during the first reopening phase in July we were below 60 percent of the regular market. But we are lucky enough to be one of those restaurants that can open up, so let’s not forget that. The space between my tables is tremendous and my staff all wear masks, I think we are one of the safest places in Nassau.”



Chris Tsavoussis, president of Aetos Holdings which manages the Wendy’s, Marco’s Pizza and Popeyes franchises, said: “The health, safety and well-being of our employees, customers and communities is our top priority. As such, we completely understand the issues that indoor dining pose in a COVID 19 environment, given the country’s total case count. We do not wish to be in the position of the of our Prime Minister as our country faces tries to tackle COVID 19, while dealing with the existing economic fallout.”



Mr Tsavoussis also said: “We will be happy to re-open and operate within established safety guidelines as announced by the prime minister and the ministry of health. We made it work before our restaurants closures and will make it work again.



He added: “Some of the measures that we have included our contactless drive thru, which is in fact, is of less risk versus going into the food store. Additionally, we have developed and established COVID 19 protocols that was shared with the Ministry of Health. It is our hope that this standard can hopefully be applied across the entire country. These protocols spoke of restaurant readiness- employee health and wellness, enhanced restaurant sanitation, order placement, payment and order expediting in the drive thru as well as the overall restaurant and frequent cleaning in high traffic areas, installation of commercial grade acrylic sneeze guards, proper mask and glove use, have all been used since the start of COVID 19.”