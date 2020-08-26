Row Ends In Fatal Stabbing

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred on Tuesday night which left a man dead.

ASP Audley Peters reported that shortly before 8pm a group of men were gathered outside a business on Pinedale Road when two of them got into an argument.

He added: “One of the men produced a sharp object stabbing the other multiple times about the body. The victim was transported to the hospital via private vehicle where he later succumbed to his injuries.”

It is believed the victim’s age range is between 20 to 30. His identity was not released by police.

His killing pushed the year’s murder count to 41, according to this newspaper’s records.

Valentino Smith, 36, died in hospital after he was shot after 10pm on Saturday August 15.

He had been wounded by several bullets, which ripped through his home.

That killing came more than a week after another man was shot while parked outside a residence on Pine Yard Road.

Rhodrigo Gray, 46, was awaiting the return of his passenger when a burgundy Nissan Cube pulled alongside his vehicle on August 5.

A male passenger exited the Cube and produced a handgun, discharging it in the direction of the driver injuring him.

The gunman returned to the vehicle and the driver sped off. The victim was transported to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services where he later died.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to call police at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.