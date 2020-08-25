Where’S The Plan On What We Do Next?

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

A FINANCIAL expert contended yesterday that the government’s comprehensive long-term post-coronavirus plan should already have been presented to Bahamians.

Gowon Bowe, Fidelity Bank (Bahamas) chief financial officer, told The Tribune the “danger” in Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ Monday address is that many would not understand why last week there was a need for a complete lockdown, but this week the nation is now poised to reopen.

Both elements together, he suggested, show there is no plan in place to steer the nation amid economic downturn due to COVID-19.

However, he agreed the country is at a point where an economic shutdown can no longer be sustained.

Mr Bowe said: “I would argue that when we stop and pause, even from March, the purpose of having lockdowns globally has been to devise a strategy in terms of how we live with COVID going forward and that has been lacking and still is necessary.

“I think the danger in the communication last night is a week ago we were told that we were on the brink of virtual collapse and needed to be in a complete shutdown. A week later we were told that some of that data may not have been accurate and we are now in a position where we can start opening up the economy.”

He continued: “… Either science was flawed, either the data left much to be desired - which appears to be the case - or we made a decision that is based on economic fortunes as opposed to health. The question will be well why wasn’t that decision made earlier because we have gone through a tremendous amount of economic downturn?

“So I think we have to be careful that that message is not perceived as being a situation where the country is safe to move around freely.

“I think the reality is we are at a point where economically we just cannot sustain being shut down because the little trickling economic activity that is taking place, if that is shut off then that would be irreparable.

“... Where there is no vision the people perish and ultimately there should have been by this point in time greater demonstration and presentation of a long-term plan. Not what is deemed to be phases, but a comprehensive plan that says these are the metrics that we are managing.”

Mr Bowe questioned yesterday why nothing had not been articulated so citizens had a clear idea of the government’s actions.

“If we know that we have x number of beds; we know we have x number of health professionals; we know what we can sustain in our medical system in terms of positive cases deaths etc, then on a metrical basis we should be able to say that when we hit these particular triggers then we are going to make more restrictive decisions and so it shouldn’t start from being the most restrictive or start from being the least restrictive. It should start on the basis of what is going to trigger and how different phases are going to come about.

“I think there has to be an acknowledgment that this is unprecedented but equally in the business world it’s very candid. If you don’t have the right advisors then you seek them and if you don’t have the right systems you purchase them.

“If you don’t have the right treatments to address it you ensure that you procure it and so the government has to take an all-out position that it will make sure that it is engaging the right persons to devise a strategy that is not thinking about next week or the month, but is thinking about the next 12 months or 18 months as it relates to how we live with it balancing the health officials, the economic contributors and also the social considerations.”

On Monday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said the government was committed to a measured phased re-opening of the economy and society, based on specific health metrics.

This was hoped to act as an aid to the public, to gauge when there may be more relaxed or more restrictive measures.

While he did not go into specifics of what his administration’s economic recovery plan would look like, Dr Minnis said officials were working on a revised detailed phased plan to boost jobs and economic growth domestically.