Fusion To Roll Again As Soon As Government Permits

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

DESPITE being shuttered for the last five months, Fusion Superplex will reopen once the government gives the nod for cinemas to operate.

According to Fusion’s chief marketing officer, Nikolette Elden, while the latest Emergency Powers Orders prohibits the complex from opening, there is an ongoing effort to prepare for whenever it is allowed to do so.

However, she said there was not a date set in stone for when the doors of the entertainment facility will open as the situation in the country due to COVID-19 remains fluid.

Ms Elden said there are no plans to lay off staff at this time.

“We are in a holding pattern at the moment,” she told The Tribune yesterday.

“The new executive orders (state) that we are still on the prohibited list, cinemas that is.

“We are of course preparing business behind the scenes, preparing to have a safe and comfortable environment for loyal fans who’ve come to love and appreciate our product. We’re looking forward to welcoming them back as well as of course our staff.

“So we’ll be introducing new protocols. The technology that we have allows us to practise social distancing in the theatres so we will continue with that as well as introduce the new concepts.”

Asked if the same staff levels would be needed once Fusion reopens, Ms Elden suggested this element will depend on government regulations.

“… What will dictate that are whatever rules the competent authority puts in place,” she said.

“For instance restaurants are at 50 percent capacity so of course I wouldn’t be able to bring on 100 percent staff for 50 percent occupancy so whenever the rules are laid out for us we’ll be guided by those.

“(But) we have no intention of laying off staff, not at this point.”

Back in March, Fusion Superplex placed around 350 of its staff on unpaid leave after the government’s first COVID-19 lockdown.

At the time Carlos Foulkes, chief executive officer of the entertainment facility, told The Tribune the company saw no other way as it was faced with $1.1m in monthly operational costs.

He said revenue was directly tied to the facility’s ability to offer content to viewers.

Following this, employees were told management was facing a payroll deficiency and was unable to satisfy salaries for the March pay period.

Later that month, employees expressed concern that their National Insurance Board contributions had not been paid.

However Mr Foulkes said the company’s NIB contributions were delayed, citing paperwork issues, admitting the company was on a payment plan with NIB. He said this arrangement should be no reason for employees to be prevented from getting benefits.

To date, Ms Elden told The Tribune that any worker with outstanding money had their issues satisfied.