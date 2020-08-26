Spanish Woman, 73, Was Cocaine Mule

By FARRAH JOHNSON

AN elderly Spanish woman who was arraigned earlier this year in connection with the seizure of 12 pounds of cocaine was yesterday released to the Department of Immigration for deportation after spending five months in custody. Esperanza Bonet-Roig, 73, of Majorca, Spain first appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes in March, after officers seized cocaine from her. At the time, Bonet-Roig was charged with dangerous drug possession with the intent to supply and importation of the contraband into the country.

After spending five months on remand, Bonet-Roig returned to court yesterday to plead guilty to the charges brought against her.

This time, the court heard around 11.30am on the day in question, officers acting on information, went to Lynden Pindling International Airport where they apprehended Bonet-Roig in reference to dangerous drug possession. The defendant was then taken to the airport police station with her black duffle bag. When officers searched it, they discovered a large black square package containing a quantity of suspected cocaine in the lining of the luggage. As a result, the officers contacted a Spanish interpreter to inform Bonet-Roig that she was under arrest.

They also seized $107 from Bonet-Roig as the proceeds of crime. She was then taken to the Drug Enforcement Unit where she denied the allegations when interviewed by officers in the presence of an interpreter. According to the prosecution, the drugs had an estimated street value of $84,000.

During the hearing, Bonet-Roig’s lawyer said his client has “accepted responsibility” for her actions after receiving legal advice. He added Bonet-Roig “fully comprehended the wrong she committed in this jurisdiction” and insisted she was remorseful for allowing herself to be used to transport drugs into the country.

In response, Magistrate Forbes said it appeared as if Bonet-Roig was used as a mule and stated it was regrettable she found herself being incarcerated for five months at her elderly age for such a crime.

As a result, after sentencing the defendant to time served, Magistrate Forbes said he hoped she would exercise a “little more due diligence” in the future and said he would turn her over to the director of immigration to assist with her deportation to Spain. He further ordered the drugs to be confiscated and destroyed and made a note for the $107 that was seized from Bonet-Roig on the day of her arrest to be forfeited to the Crown.