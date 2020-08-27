Tributes To Former Fnm Chairman Johnlee Ferguson

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FAMILY, friends and political colleagues of former Free National Movement (FNM) chairman Johnlee Ferguson paid tribute yesterday to a man they said had great love for his country and made many contributions to society.

Mr Ferguson, who died on August 6 at the age of 69, was a former senator, educator and FNM candidate. His body laid-in-state in the foyer of the Senate yesterday.

He was said to have worked closely with all of the prime ministers in the country and was also praised as a man who touched the lives of many he came into contact with.

“I believe that there are few persons inside the Free National Movement or even in the political sphere right now in this country, few who would not have their lives touched by Johnlee Ferguson,” said Health Minister Renward Wells.

“I was one of those individuals. Johnlee and I ate together almost every Saturday morning down at Rudy’s off of Cowpen Road and he was very instrumental in helping to shape some of my understanding of the political dynamics that go on in the country. And above all else, he was always extremely encouraging.”

Progressive Liberal Party deputy leader, Chester Cooper added: “Mr Ferguson has left a great legacy. He has been a pioneer in politics but I think sometimes we forget the legend that people are before entering politics and its important for us to reflect on his achievements in education, his sterling track record as an educator across the Bahamas.

“As an island boy from Acklins, he became principal of the notable high schools in the country including RM Bailey and most latterly SC McPherson.”

Among those who paid their final respects yesterday also included Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, Governor General C A Smith and former prime ministers Hubert Ingraham and Perry Christie.

Mr Ferguson leaves a wife, Carnetta, and four children.