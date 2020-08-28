Covid Phased Approach Will Rely On Metrics

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has suggested that in order for omni buses in the country to again operate, certain health metrics have to be met in the country’s COVID-19 fight.

Under the most recent Emergency Powers orders, the use of omni buses as a mode of transportation is prohibited.

Bus owners and operators have voiced concerns that buses continued to be disallowed from operating.

Asked about it Friday, Dr Minnis told reporters following a tour of BAIC that officials were working on a plan for a phased approach that will rely on certain metrics.

“We are putting together a phases opening and that is being done not only by us but we have what you call a national COVID committee, which comprises of elements of the private sector, the chamber of commerce etcetera,” Dr Minnis said.

“We’re asking them to look at metrics and therefore we know that once the COVID number is at a certain level then you can move to another phase. Once the hospitalisation is to a certain level you can move and therefore the bus drivers and everybody can just look at the phase, at the metric and they know what’s being advanced.”

Later, during a Ministry of Health press conference, officials said several factors were considered.

Health Minister Renward Wells said passenger numbers and the rate of transmission were a part of discussions.

He said: “I will say from the perspective of health with respect to the amount of individuals on a particular bus. Obviously we are in the process of a phased reopening and so given the fact that we do still have numbers that are extremely high in New Providence we are observing the trend in regards to the spread of COVID and the government at this stage is going to look at the transportation business and I do believe soon and very soon we may be able, given the numbers, look as to how we can allow the omni bus service to operate.

“We are allowing the taxis to operate because I think it’s evident you have three or four persons in a taxi verses 30 or 40 inside a bus.

“The potential for a greater spread if someone in there was positive I think it’s obvious to all.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan made similar comments.

Dr McMillan said: “Certainly from a health perspective we would make our recommendations as it relates to the coming together, the potential for transmission in certain areas.

“But as we move forward with ensuring that we get the necessary data that gives information with respect to how well we are doing on a particular island then certainly have made recommendations to relax restrictions so I would say that once we are there we would go ahead and make that recommendation.”