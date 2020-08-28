Dr Philip Thompson Dies Age 72

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net



The sudden passing of Dr Philip Thompson has been described as a major loss not only to the medical community, but also to the culture of Junkanoo on Grand Bahama.

Dr Thompson died Friday morning. He was found near his vehicle at a local shopping plaza. He was 72. The cause of death is not known at this time.

Peter Adderley, former Grand Bahama Junkanoo Committee member, paid tribute to Thompson, who he says was “God’s gift to the medical community” and a “giant artisan.”

In a statement he said: “Junkanoo and the window of Bahamian culture today lost a giant artisan. Philip Thompson's creative gifts as a costume designer and builder loomed large. His well trained and talented hands were God's gift to the medical community. He was a true professional.”

Mr Adderley said Dr. Thompson gave his services freely to the sick and poor.

Adderley, creator of Feel the Rush, The Rush, and Just Rush Junkanoo parades, was a friend of Dr Thompson.

“His company meant smart heated debates, extra cold beers, and loud laughs, Adderley recalls. He noted often that a bird don't fly on one wing.

“He now takes his Heavenly flight. Our country is better because of his work, brotherhood, and loyal friendship.”

Mr Adderley extended heart felt condolences to his children, entire family, colleagues, and the Junkanoo community.