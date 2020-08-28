Relatives Waiting For Test Results

RELATIVES of a police reservist are awaiting the results of the woman’s COVID-19 test to determine if she had the disease when she died.

The police reservist, who died Wednesday in hospital, is the relative of an aide to a Cabinet minister.

A family member yesterday confirmed the death to The Tribune.

However the relative said the woman’s cause of death could not be confirmed as the officer had not received a test result before she died.

Police Commissioner Paul Rolle declined comment when contacted yesterday.

Data released by Ministry of Health officials on Monday showed that there had been 93 COVID-19 cases among police officers in New Providence and Grand Bahama. Those cases came into contact with 125 people.

Following the release of the data, Commissioner Rolle told a local daily that he was aware that 85 officers were quarantined because of exposure to the virus, but he only learned the true picture earlier this week when officials made the announcement.