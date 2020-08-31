Hayward Family Vow Commitment

The family of the late Sir Jack Hayward insist a new legal fight over fees owed to them from their father’s estate will not impact their commitment to the Grand Bahama Port Authority.

Tribune Business reported last week that two of Sir Jack’s children - Rick Hayward and Susan Heath - are seeking a court order over the alleged failure of Sir Jack’s estate to live up to its undertaking to pay 2.8m pounds sterling for the maintenance and upkeep of two of the Hayward family’s UK estates.

In a statement yesterday, the Hayward family insisted the company and the looming legal battle are completely separate issues.

“The Hayward family wishes to clearly state that the current litigation over the late Sir Jack’s estate has no bearing or effect on the Grand Bahama Port Authority, or its related companies (“The Group”). The article is unfortunately misleading when it states that the Hayward family’s request for information from Sir Jack’s mistress, Mrs. Patricia Bloom, is affecting The Group’s commitment to the residents of Freeport or the Grand Bahama community. It is not,” said the statement.

“The Hayward shares in The Group are totally controlled by trustees appointed by the Court (Judicial Trustees) and the Hayward shareholding in The Group has nothing to do with the estate of Sir Jack, which is subject to the request for information in the US courts.

“They would like to further stress that the Hayward family never supported the litigation instigated by Sir Jack and his then advisors against the St George estate.

“The Hayward family are proud Bahamians and fully focused on the long term future of Freeport, Grand Bahama, and The Bahamas. They believe that with proper planning, vision and determination that Grand Bahama has a vibrant, inclusive, and prosperous future. The Hayward family feels that it is important that the GBPA work hand in hand with the Government of The Bahamas to attract substantial investment, from serious investment groups to carry through these plans. The Hayward family feel that it is vital that we get this right and put all our energies into creating a vision which can be supported by the people of Grand Bahama.”