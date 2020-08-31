Marijuana Field Discovered In Abaco

A TEAM of officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force found a marijuana field in Abaco on Saturday.
According to a police report, shortly after 9am, a team of officers acting on information, went to an area called Gilpin Point in Abaco where they discovered 75 marijuana plants ranging from eight inches to 4’5” in height.
Officers then searched a nearby residence, where they found a .38 revolver, a 12 gauge shotgun, two rifles, along with an assortment of shotgun shells and .38 rounds of ammunition. A small quantity of marijuana was also retrieved.
Police then arrested a 68-year-old man who lives at that residence.
Comments
Porcupine 2 hours, 26 minutes ago
Leave the guy alone. At least he is out hustling in the real world instead of sucking the teat of the treasury like all politicians and pastors do.
DDK 2 hours, 2 minutes ago
And while they are at it, legalize the damn marijuana and go after the real criminals, especially within the police and defense forces. What is the purpose of the defense force anyhow, to protect citizens against an attack by alien ganja plants? BTW, I understand these guys have been trying out their latest toys, the dreaded drones!
Cobalt 1 hour, 48 minutes ago
Well.... the RBDF is suppose to be the representation of our military. They are charged with the responsibility of protecting us from any foreign military aggression. Talk about comical.
joeblow 2 hours, 13 minutes ago
"Officers then searched a nearby residence, where they found a .38 revolver, a 12 gauge shotgun, two rifles, along with an assortment of shotgun shells and .38 rounds of ammunition. "
No doubt a law abiding citizen who uses these weapons to shoot vermin. I hear in Abaco they come in the two and four legged varieties!
ohdrap4 1 hour, 55 minutes ago
They call it a "cash crop" in the geography books.
DWW 53 minutes ago
couple of scraggly little plants are a field? i saw the photo on social media. someone or some group is looking for distraction from the real problemS in abaco. (wheres that 2 eyeball picture thingy)
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID