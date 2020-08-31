Marijuana Field Discovered In Abaco

A TEAM of officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force found a marijuana field in Abaco on Saturday.

According to a police report, shortly after 9am, a team of officers acting on information, went to an area called Gilpin Point in Abaco where they discovered 75 marijuana plants ranging from eight inches to 4’5” in height.

Officers then searched a nearby residence, where they found a .38 revolver, a 12 gauge shotgun, two rifles, along with an assortment of shotgun shells and .38 rounds of ammunition. A small quantity of marijuana was also retrieved.

Police then arrested a 68-year-old man who lives at that residence.