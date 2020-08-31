National Debt Reaches $8.24bn

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

The Ministry of Finance has revealed that the national debt has ballooned to $8.24bn for the fiscal year 2019/2020 in its fourth quarter fiscal snapshot. This places government debt at 68.4 percent of GDP, up from $7.527bn in fiscal year 2018/2019.

The Ministry of Finance has further shared that public debt interest payments grew by $10.6m or 3.2 percent to $339.1m for the year representing some 90 percent of the revised budget. Approximately $199.2m or 58.7 percent was directed to domestic creditors, and the balance to foreign lenders. Debt repayment totaled $826.9m of which 94.7 percent was facilitated in Bahamian dollars.

As a result, the government’s net borrowings stood at $714.4m, which resulted in the direct charge (exclusive of exchange rate adjustments) growing from $7.527bn at end-June 2019 to $8.242bn at end of June 2020 taking debt-to-GDP to an estimated 68.4 percent from 60 percent a year earlier.

Vowing to curb this high debt to GDP ratio the Ministry of Finance says it is currently in the process of advancing both the Public Debt Management Bill (PDMB) and the Public Finance Management Bill (PFMB) for public consultation in early September.

The PDMB seeks to consolidate and amend existing laws for public debt management as well as implement a governance framework oversight of government debt activities which are to be guided by defined objectives. The Bill will also establish a debt management unit and a debt management committee and require the production of an annual debt management strategy report. The debt management report will be presented to Parliament at the time of the fiscal strategy report.

On the other hand, the PFMB seeks to replace the existing Financial Administration and Audit Act 2010. It is expected to clearly specify the roles and responsibilities of financial officers, enhance reporting requirements and accountability expectations across the public service, and solidify criminal penalties for malfeasance in public financial matters.

Further, the lingering effects of Dorian, the category five hurricane which struck Abaco and Grand Bahama last September, combined with the current state of things during COVID-19, pushed recurrent and capital expenditures by a combined $231.7m or 8.8 percent to $2.877bn. In the final quarter of the fiscal year, the government spent over $57.3m directly on COVID-19 related recurrent and capital expenditures. These items included $1.7m to support the COVID-19 response in the Family Islands; $1.2m to cover rental charges associated with government-funded quarantine sites, and over $4m to purchase medical supplies, including PPE, between the Ministry of Health and the Public Hospitals Authority. It also included $39m to support business continuity programmes for Bahamian small businesses.

Additionally on the recurrent expenditure side, subsidies to public non-financial corporations increased by $52.0m or 14.9 percent, as the government facilitated repatriation flights with the national airline, repairs to water mains, outlays to the Public Hospital Authority and the National Health Insurance Authority to assist with Hurricane Dorian relief and recovery efforts.

Compensation of employees expanded by $47.6m, including a growth in allowances of $17.0m or 28.7 percent primarily associated with increased outlays for staff that were either displaced by Hurricane Dorian or relocated to assist with recovery efforts. Spending on goods and services decreased

by $40.3m or 6.8 percent, largely due to the reduction in tourism related outlays such as several marketing subventions.