Chief Justice Wants More Plea Bargains

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

CHIEF Justice Brian Moree wants to see greater use of plea bargains in the Bahamian criminal justice system, saying yesterday the country does not have the resources for every case to go to trial.

He said plea bargaining “must be an integral part of any modern criminal justice system and I would strongly encourage a more robust approach to plea bargaining by both the DPP’s (Director of Public Prosecution’s) Office and the private defence bar.”

He was speaking during a virtual press conference yesterday. “What the empirical data shows throughout courts around the world,” he said, “is that no court system in the United States, in Australia, in Britain, in the largest countries in the world, no court system has the resources to bring to trial every criminal case that is filed. It simply cannot happen and it doesn’t happen anywhere in the world so plea bargaining becomes an integral part of the disposition regime for criminal cases.”

Mr Moree said it is encouraging that though the country’s plea-bargaining rate “was quite low,” it has increased in the last three to five years.

A plea deal is an agreement between a prosecutor and a defendant where the accused agrees to plead guilty to a particular charge in return for some concession. The government passed a law in 2008 to allow for plea bargaining in criminal cases. In 2014, a two-day plea bargain conference was held as part of the government’s Swift Justice programme. Director of Public Prosecutions Garvin Gaskin told The Tribune at the time that he did not want to see an overuse of plea deals.

Chief Justice Moree said yesterday: “I would strongly support the judicious and careful and proper use of plea bargaining in appropriate cases in order to manage the backlog, and as I said it has to be an integral part of the system because we cannot take all criminal cases to trial, we just don’t have the resources.

“I’m glad the DPP seems to be focusing on that. I hope that members of the private criminal bar will also focus on it and we will see an increased use of plea bargains moving forward as part of our reduction of the backlog.”