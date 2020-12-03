Juvenile Found Dead In Suspected Suicide

Police are investigating the suspected suicide of a juvenile in a home on Oxford Drive.

At around 2pm, officers received reports of a body being found at the house off Nassau Boulevard.

When they arrived at the scene they found the juvenile male, believed to be between 13 and 18-years-old, lying on the ground in a room and unresponsive.

Emergency Medical Services were called and attempted to resuscitate the victim but were unsuccessful.

The coroner has visited the scene and investigations are ongoing.