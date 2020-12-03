Juvenile Found Dead In Suspected Suicide

Police are investigating the suspected suicide of a juvenile in a home on Oxford Drive.
At around 2pm, officers received reports of a body being found at the house off Nassau Boulevard.
When they arrived at the scene they found the juvenile male, believed to be between 13 and 18-years-old, lying on the ground in a room and unresponsive.
Emergency Medical Services were called and attempted to resuscitate the victim but were unsuccessful.
The coroner has visited the scene and investigations are ongoing.
John 6 hours, 7 minutes ago
Times are hard and desperation sets in. But don’t give up. RIP
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 31 minutes ago
Marvin Dames needs to stop the glowing praise for crime being down under these ridiculous lockdowns. People are under extraordinary mental stress. Suicides are skyrocketing... "relatively" these frequencies are unheard of for our country. Domestic violence is another problem. They need to stop using this stick and ignoring the brokenness left behind
birdiestrachan 4 hours, 35 minutes ago
This is very sad. Mr. Dames is a very pompous man.
This to will pass.
pileit 2 hours, 44 minutes ago
wth does possible juvenile suicide have to do with the crime rate? You political morons need to stop, just once for God's sake. This is tragic.
DDK 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
That man should also resign..
