Mcalpine Allows Private Bill On Aragonite Resoures

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

HOUSE Speaker Halson Moultrie allowed a Bill introduced by Pineridge MP Frederick McAlpine to have a first reading in the House of Assembly yesterday despite the strenuous objection of Renward Wells, the Bamboo Town MP and leader of government business in the House.

This was the first time this parliamentary session that a private Bill was allowed to have a first reading, with Speaker Moultrie saying he was following the constitution.

The Bill for an Act to repeal the Ocean Industries Incorporated (Aragonite Mining Encouragement) 1971, was drafted by Bahamian Evolution, a group that demonstrated in Rawson Square as the House met.

Those backing the Bill argue that the country has not benefited enough from its natural resources. They say they want a new regime to govern aragonite in the country.

Mr Wells argued that Mr McAlpine did not renew his notice about wanting the Bill read for a first time at the previous sitting of the House therefore he should not have been permitted yesterday to move a motion for the Bill to be read.

“We did not sit idly by on this whole issue of the aragonite, of mining, of the petroleum industry, of the sovereign wealth fund,” he said. “The member for Centreville brought to this House – and put on the record of this House for well over a year – a call for a select committee to look into the issue and there were many persons out there who were saying that this administration was being flippant about it, but it was this administration that gave the member the opportunity to be able to stand in this place and bring that resolution.”

Mr Wells insisted that according to the lower chamber’s rules, when a Bill of a private member comes to the House, the House must decide whether to allow that Bill to be tabled.

Speaker Moultrie, however, said the constitution allows members to have private Bills to the House tabled.

“I believe there is only a formality at first reading, but according to the constitution, all members of this Parliament have the right and privilege to bring a Bill that shall, according to the constitution, be debated and disposed of,” he said.

Speaker Moultrie has repeatedly railed against the way the government conducts business, saying some matters are unconstitutional and the executive exerts too much power over the legislature.

He has repeatedly decried the fact that the Rules and Business Committee of the House has not met to draft new rules for the institution. The committee is headed by Mr Wells.

“I have had difficulties with these rules from the very beginning and I have called for the House Rules and Business Committee to meet to review these rules,” Speaker Moultrie said.

“Some of the provisions in these rules in my estimation are unconstitutional and they seek to deprive members and the Parliament of fulfilling its fundamental role and it is the position of this Chair that whenever it is an issue with the rules and the constitution and the privileges extended by the constitution, the constitution will supersede those rules because there should be no rule that should circumvent the constitution and any rule that circumvents the constitution shall be deemed null and void by this Speaker until the Rules and Business Committee meets and rectifies the situation with the rules.

“And so, we are not entertaining any further discussions on the rule that I just made. The Bill should be read for the first time, laid on the table and at second reading and committal, the Bill could be dealt with and disposed of by the Parliament,” Speaker Moultrie said.