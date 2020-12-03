Public Notice: 4m Harbour Island Ltd. - Eia Supplemental Submission

The public is advised that on December 3, 2020, a supplemental environmental document for the 4M Harbour Island Ltd. project on Harbour Island, The Bahamas was filed with the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) by Caribbean Coastal Services Ltd. on behalf of 4M Harbour Island Ltd. and 4M Harbour Island 2 Ltd. (collectively, 4M). The document pertains to activities that will include the development of 19.8 acres of land which will be subdivided for residential units.

A copy of the supplemental environmental document is available online at www.brilandclubinfo.com. The document can be downloaded from the site, and all comments and questions can be provided to 4M directly in writing at info@brilandclub.com and to the Director of the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) in writing at inquiries@depp.gov.bs. If you have trouble accessing the document, please write to info@brilandclub.com.



A joint Public meeting will be held on December 17, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. with DEPP and the Harbour Island District Council. Such joint public meeting will be virtual. Please check the website – www.brilandclubinfo.com - for the meeting link. A hard copy of the document is also available at the office of the Harbour Island District Council on Harbour Island, The Bahamas during its normal business hours.