22 Covid Cases Between Wednesday And Thursday

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

THE country recorded 22 COVID-19 cases between Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday, six cases were recorded: four in New Providence and two in Grand Bahama.

In the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 update for Thursday December 3, there were eight new cases from Grand Bahama and eight new cases from New Provinces. Those cases consisted of eight males and eight females.

As of Thursday, 16 people were in hospital, however none of these patients were in intensive care. Doctors Hospital has five cases, Princess Margaret Hospital has only seven cases and the Grand Bahama Health Services has four cases.

Sandilands Rehabilitation Services has no COVID-19 cases at this time.

Out of 7,565 confirmed cases of COVID, only 1,368 are active cases and 5,976 people have recovered from the deadly virus.

The country’s death toll has remained at 163 people since early November and there are currently 23 deaths under investigation.

So far Ministry of Health officials have conducted 44,273 tests with the latest number on December 3 being 242. Out of 242 tests conducted, 16 were COVID-positive, 217 were negative, five tests had to be repeated and four were inconclusive.



Out of the 7,565 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas, New Providence accounts for 5,517 and Grand Bahama has 1,043 cases.

The number of cases in the Family Islands is as follows: Abaco - 195; Bimini & Cat Cay - 81; Eleuthera – 148; Berry Islands – 46; Exuma – 110; Inagua – 19; Andros – 22; Long Island – 11; Cat Island – 8; Acklins – 7; Crooked Island – 6; Mayaguana – 3.

Three hundred and forty-nine cases are listed as locations pending.