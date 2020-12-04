3,000 Grand Bahama Residents Speak Out On Future

By DENISE MAYCOCK

A PUBLIC engagement survey launched by REEF (Revitalisation and Economic Expansion of Freeport) has received “robust” and “invaluable” responses from over 3,000 residents on Grand Bahama concerning the future direction of the island.

The survey is part of the consultation process to find out what Grand Bahamians are concerned about and would like to see happen to stimulate and revitalise Freeport’s economy.

There were 3,162 responses to the survey over a 24-hour period.

According to the results, respondents identified diversification of the economy, the need for protection against the impact of hurricanes, and the creation of world-class healthcare facilities, among other things.

In an effort to move away from over-dependence on tourism, it was felt that there should be enhanced opportunities for investment in agriculture, maritime and logistics, light industry, healthcare, and the education sectors.

Some of the other suggestions include: to enable businesses through enhanced funding, training and mentoring, and provide protection from unfair competition from foreign-owned entities; create significant new entrepreneurial and better-quality employment opportunities; address the issue of derelict buildings in Freeport; support for a ‘blue economy’, which refers to the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and jobs while preserving the health of the ocean ecosystem; support from licensees and property owners specifically, for measures such as extending real property tax (RPT) and other exemptions, and waiving work permit requirements for expatriates visiting Freeport for business.

REEF was launched by the Grand Bahama Port Authority Limited (GBPA) earlier this year.

According to a statement, the key priorities are to stimulate, activate and lead growth and change by engaging with Grand Bahamians and the government to support and implement action plans for short term stability, and medium to long-term growth, sustainability, financial health and the return of a thriving Freeport economy.

Robert Adams, consultant attorney at Delaney Partners and REEF Committee lead, was very pleased with the responses.

“The robustness of responses to REEF’s consultation exercise, combined with the broad representation of the REEF Committee itself, has resulted in actionable, relevant and impactful content that we can really work with,” said Mr Adams. “The results are a reflection of what the people of Grand Bahama care about, are concerned about, and want to see progress on.”

The REEF Committee invited input to its public engagement survey over a 24-day period, and attracted 3,162 responses, the statement said.

The full text of the report can be found at www.reef.gbpa.com.

“The thoughtful, invaluable input received from a broad spectrum of Freeport’s residents and business owners has provided the committee with a true representation of Grand Bahamians’ perspectives,” said Sarah St. George, GBPA’s acting chairman.

“Over the past several weeks, members of the REEF Committee have met with the government of The Bahamas to discuss proposed amendments to environmental regulation and enhancements to the investment policy to enable ease of doing business, among other topics. The recommendations from the public are complementary to the government’s priorities, so we know there is significant support behind these pivotal goals.”

The REEF Committee comprises some 24 members, which includes representation from the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce (GBCC) in addition to a broad range of Freeport’s business leaders.

Lawrence Palmer, GBCC 2nd vice president, said REEF will review and discuss the results of the public consultation exercise, and draft action plans that will move Grand Bahama and Freeport toward “our goal of a stable, sustainable and financially robust island.”