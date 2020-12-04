Bail Denied For Jamaican Man Accused Of Importing Cocaine

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A JAMAICAN man who was accused of importing five kilos of cocaine into the country was on Friday denied bail ahead of his trial.

Dion Crooks was accused of conspiring to possess a quantity of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply sometime between November 20 and December 2.

During his hearing before Magistrate Samuel McKinney, the accused was also charged with possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply, conspiracy to import dangerous drugs and importation of dangerous drugs.

On Friday, Crooks denied all of the allegations and the matter was adjourned to January 19, 2021 for trial.

Due to the nature of the charges, he was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until that time.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.