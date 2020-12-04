Govt Officials Offer Condolences To Romauld Ferreira's Family After Son's Death

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

GOVERNMENT officials on Friday extended condolences to the family of Environment Minister Romauld Ferreira after his teenage son was found dead at their home Thursday afternoon.

Police made the discovery after 2pm that day while responding to reports of a body being found unresponsive at Ferreira’s home. It is suspected the teen died by suicide.

In a press statement, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said he was deeply saddened to hear about the news, adding that he had planned to visit the family Friday.



“As a parent, I cannot imagine the unspeakable pain that Minister Ferreira and his family are going through,” he said.

“I have spoken with Minister Ferreira a number of times and assured him of my support as a colleague and as a friend. I know that my Cabinet and parliamentary colleagues and his staff have expressed the same sentiments.”

Dr Minnis also called on the nation to join him in prayers for the family’s “healing, strength and peace” during their time of bereavement.



He added: “During Advent, we pray that the family may find comfort in the light of Christ who is our hope and our strength especially in the most difficult times. We should respect the privacy of the family during this time of loss and grief.”



His sentiments were echoed by State Minister for Disaster Preparedness Iram Lewis, who recalled his experience of losing a son several years ago.



“As a father who lost his only son in a tragic car accident, I can truly testify that I know what my colleague Romi and his wife Erica is going through. Please keep them in earnest prayer at this time. May God the Great Comforter, be with the family now and more than ever,” he posted on Facebook.

Progressive Liberal Party Leader Phillip “Brave” Davis also expressed his sympathy to the Ferreira family.

“I send condolences to Romauld and the Ferreira family on behalf of my wife Ann-Marie and the officers and members of the Progressive Liberal party,” he said in a statement issued on Thursday.

“I pray for the Ferreira family that they may find strength, solace and comfort in the midst of this unsettling tragedy. I ask that the nation also pray for them and respect their privacy, allowing them to grieve in private.”

Queen’s College—the school Ferreira’s son attended—posted on Facebook Friday: “As a school community and family, we come together in our time of grief and loss. May the comfort of the Holy Spirit rest and remain with each of us.”



Outside the Ferreira home on Thursday, Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters said while police suspect suicide, there were no visible signs of injury on the teen’s body.

“When they (police) arrived, they were directed to a room where they found the body of a juvenile male lying on the ground unresponsive. EMS was called in and performed CPR, however they were not successful in resuscitating the juvenile. The coroner visited the scene and the investigations into this matter continues.”

ASP Peters said the victim is between the ages 13 and 18.

